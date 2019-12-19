View this post on Instagram

Happy Onam everyone ! 💋 This is such a special day for us Malayalees and it sucks to be away from family and loved ones ! As I child , every summer vacation we headed to Kerala for 2 months and gorged on traditional Kerala cuisines like Puttu and Kadala Curry , Payasam, Avial, Maango Kutaan, Appam And Stew , Chettinad Chicken and Barota, Karimeen and so many more mouth watering dishes ( all of this I still get to eat in Delhi , thanks to mom ! ) , Visiting ancient temples and attending weddings ( coz – food ?! 😍! And the Mellifluous Nadaswaram 🎵. Guys , there is so much more to South Indian Food than just Dosa and Idli Sambhar! 😂 I'm unabashedly a fierce Mallu who whenever asked ,where I'm from would say – God's own country – Kerala , and then Delhi and then Mumbai ! I love all things Kerala ! Be it the food , the languid backwaters , the Coconuts , the Elephants 🐘 ( which I'll soon become with all the eating ) , and just the diverse culture ! Meanwhile , I'm going to look for places in Mumbai which will serve traditional Onam Sadya today , you all have a fabulous Day ! Love and Light ❤️