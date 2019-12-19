बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुबंई.  आराधना नायर साल 2014 में मिस इंडिया फाइनलिस्ट रह चुकीं है.  अपनी खूबसूरती और हॉटनेस से आराधना लाखों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करती है.  दिल्ली एनसीआर की आराधना नायर फैंस के बीच काफी पॉपुलर है. इन दिनों आराधना अपने फोटो वीडियो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है. 

  1. आराधना का जन्म दिल्ली एनसीआर के ग्रेटर नोएडा में 1990 में हुआ. आर्मी स्कूल से पढ़ाई करने के बाद आऱाधना ने दिल्ली के कमला नेहरू कॉलेज में एडमिशन लिया.
  2. इसके बाद आराधना ने मॉडलिंग की और कुछ समय जूम टीवी के साथ काम किया.
  3. आराधना ने पत्रकारिता की पढ़ाई कि और इसके बाद वह टीवी एंकर बनी. फिलहाल वह मिरर नाउ की एंकर है. 
  4. साल 2014 में आराधना फेमिना मिस इंडिया कॉन्टेस्ट में भाग लिया और फाइनालिस्ट रहीं. बता दें कि इस ब्यूटी पेजेंट के 10,000 एंट्रीज मिली थी. तीन महीने तक कॉन्टेस्ट का प्रोसेस चला और इसके बाद पूरे इंडिया से 25 मॉडल्स चुनी गई,जिसमें आराधना नायर भी शामिल थी. उस वक्त आराधना की उम्र 24 साल थी.
  5.  सोशल मीडिया पर आराधना को काफी लोग फॉलो करते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर भी आराधना हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. यही कारण है कि उन्हें लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. 
  6. हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस चार्लीज़ थेरॉन आराधना की फेवरेट एक्ट्रेस हैं. 
  7.  आराधना के हर लुक को फैंस पसंद करते हैं. फिर चाहे वह ट्रेडिशनल लुक हो, एथिनिक लुक हो, वेस्टर्न लुक हो या बिकिनी लुक. उन्होंने अपने फिगर को हर लुक के लिए काफी मैनटेन किया हुआ है. 
  8.  बात करें आराधना के फैन फॉलोइंग की तो उन्हें लाखों लोग इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलो करते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम के अलावा यट्यूब पर भी उनके वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. इतना ही फैंस गूगल पर भी आराधना को काफी सर्च करते हैं. 
  9.  आराधना को गाना गाना भी पसंद है. उन्हें बचपन से ही सिंगिंग का शौक रहा है.
  10. मिस इंडिया फाइनलिस्ट, जर्नलिस्ट, न्यूज एंकर, मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस जैसी उपलभ्धियों को देखते हुए कहा जा सकता है कि आराधना नायर टैलेंट का फुल पैकेज है.

Pixie Dust 🧚‍♂️ 🐉

Rewind 🌸🌿

☠️

Serve it Cold 🐉 #bronzed 🌹

Shook .

Issa vibe 💋🧞‍♀️

Happy Onam everyone ! 💋 This is such a special day for us Malayalees and it sucks to be away from family and loved ones ! As I child , every summer vacation we headed to Kerala for 2 months and gorged on traditional Kerala cuisines like Puttu and Kadala Curry , Payasam, Avial, Maango Kutaan, Appam And Stew , Chettinad Chicken and Barota, Karimeen and so many more mouth watering dishes ( all of this I still get to eat in Delhi , thanks to mom ! ) , Visiting ancient temples and attending weddings ( coz – food ?! 😍! And the Mellifluous Nadaswaram 🎵. Guys , there is so much more to South Indian Food than just Dosa and Idli Sambhar! 😂 I’m unabashedly a fierce Mallu who whenever asked ,where I’m from would say – God’s own country – Kerala , and then Delhi and then Mumbai ! I love all things Kerala ! Be it the food , the languid backwaters , the Coconuts , the Elephants 🐘 ( which I’ll soon become with all the eating ) , and just the diverse culture ! Meanwhile , I’m going to look for places in Mumbai which will serve traditional Onam Sadya today , you all have a fabulous Day ! Love and Light ❤️ #onam2019 #kerala #mallu #❤️ #instagood #photooftheday #love #onam

Part 2❤️

Turnt 💋

🖐

💋 👗- @FADbulous_rd Styled by – @jinalvakilshah

Tainted love 💔

🖤

Hello My love ❤️ #red

Excuse me? 💀

🔥 #love Styled by – @jinalvakilshah

When I Spot a snitcher 🤚 #ootd #vacay #2019

🦋

✌️ Photo – @garganmol Muah – Shaan

#Repost @amirrorimage9 ・・・ Soft smokey eyes and flawless subtle base to compliment her beautiful features without adding layers of makeup. . . Model- @aradhana.nayar .Mua- @amirrorimage9 . Photographed by – @sabaahmakker . Designer- @sammohidesign . Assistant – @robertdordea . Jewellery- @viviniadesignerjewellery . Makeup assistant – @merakiartistry #follow4follow #followme #likeforlike #fashion #makeupoftheday #makeup #model #makeuplover #wedding #weddinglook #passion #hobby #bridal #bridesofindia #makeupartist #instagram #makeupwedding #makeupoftheday #makeupaddict #weddingmakeup #makeadifference #amirrorimage9 #embraceyourself #beforeandafter #makeuptransition #makeuplover #igers

Binge Face . 🐘🤸‍♀️ #love

Skin – Mocha ☕️ #sunkissed #browngirlmagic 💥

And I go back to black 🖤 #mood #portrait #black 🕷

When Sunny Gets Blue 💧 #beachbaby

💙 #mood #portrait #look

