बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. फिल्म दुनिया में आज के समय में लोगों को फेम उनकी एक्टिंग के साथ-साथ उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग भी दिलाता है. वहीं इस इंडस्ट्री में अन्वेषी जैन भले ही अधिक फिल्मों और वेबसीरीज में नहीं नजर आईं हैं लेकिन उन्होंने कम समय में अपना काफी नाम कमा लिया है. अन्वेषी जैन के हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं.
इन फोटो और वीडियो में वह अपने हॉट अवतार से फैन्स को दीवाना बना रही हैं. वहीं फैन्स को भी अन्वेषी जैन का ये कातिलाना अंदाज काफी पसंद आ रहा है. अन्वेषी ने भी इन सेक्सी फोटो को अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है. अन्वेषी के इन फोटो पर कुछ ही घंटों में हजारों लाइक्स और कमेंट आ चुके हैं.
अन्वेषी का सेक्सी अंदाज फैन्स के दिलों की धड़कनों को बढ़ा रहा है. रेड कलर की ड्रेस में अन्वेषी का सेक्सी फिगर फैन्स को दीवाना बना रहा है. अन्वेषी के सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को लेकर फैन्स भी इंतजार करते हैं और वह उनके फोटो पर कमेंट भी करते हैं.
View this post on Instagram
My Ted talk look ! It’s time to give credits to people & brands who made it happen again for the second time ! Kudos & thanks to :- Styled by: @vasundhara.joshi Wardrobe: @pitambara_manisha Jewellery: @the_jewel_gallery Shot by : @shutter.factory.official I love your work guys ! ❤️
अन्वेषी का यह फोटो अब तक का सबसे सेक्सी फोटो बताया जा रहा है. भले ही अन्वेषी का इतना नाम न हो लेकिन साल 2019 में गूगल पर अधिक सर्च करने वाली भारतीय एक्ट्रेस की लिस्ट में उनका नाम था.
अन्वेषी का जन्म 25 जून साल 1991 में मध्य प्रदेश में हुआ था और उन्होंने भोपाल से अपनी पढ़ाई की. इसके बाद उन्होंने साल 2018 में एकता कपूर के प्रोडक्शन अल्ट बालाजी की वेबसीरीज गंदी बात सीजन 2 में नीता का किरदार निभाया था. उनका यह किरदार काफी पसंद किया गया था.
इसके साथ ही वह अल्ट बालाजी की वेबसीरीज बॉस- बाप ऑफ स्पेशल सर्विस में मेघा के किरदार में नजर आईं थीं. बहुत जल्द ही वह महेंद्र पटेल की गुजराती फिल्म जी में नजर आने वाली हैं. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ एक्टर अभिमन्यु सिंह लीड रोल में नजर आएंगे.
View this post on Instagram
P.S- Absolutely not trying to show off anything 🙈the fitting is such 🐣! Anyway coming to the point , I used to write letters to my FANS and family to wish or encourage them while I was on sets of my upcoming film “G”which is releasing coming 3rd Jan . You know I am an old school and I connect with people on a deeper level . I wanna know your story ,I wanna be there for you , well thanks to @instagram and personal Apps that I can be closer than ever to you . Guys , if you want to encourage your friend or wish them well or make their special day even more special, I am there . There is a “Greetings section on Anveshi Jain app where you can write the message u want to give ,I will make a video and send it to you ! Cheers !
View this post on Instagram
Tum hi Ana ! So it was fabulous team work with @dixantshaurya & @omsharma7333 and Muzik factory where I always record my songs. I started my musical journey with Raj Suri Pazi and these guys and when @easemytrip came along . The first song together came beautifully! I am now going to share the behind the scenes of this song recording as it took huge team And team work to get it right . Thanks to my own team of styling – @vasundhara.joshi And makeup hair – @shakil_kunwar
View this post on Instagram
♥️ Styled by @vasundhara.joshi Hair Make-up @divyas_mua Choreographed by @bishu09 Photography Team @ @realsachinsn @dhirajbachhav @laltain_wala #love #sunsets #sand #and #beaches #instagram #instagood #ootd #loveyou #picoftheday #amazing #photography #photographer #photoshoot #photooftheday
View this post on Instagram
INDORE – I am yours for today ! feeling nostalgic ! I have lived for two and a half years in Indore and those were the most fruitful years for me as I was pursuing MBA, along with that I started my company DAZE GENESIS and then, I switched to events and as an emcee I did over 800 shows in Indore alone. Indories,you are just so awesome I love you♥️. this city has truly given me a lot. I am delighted to come back here to promote BOSS, I loved playing this character as I have done something new this time 😉 #indore #humble #beginnings#love #loveyou #maroon #curvy #indian #women #nostalgia #first #city #iloved #anveshijain
View this post on Instagram
किरदार में मेरे भले अदाकारियाँ नहीं है ख़ुद्दारी है ,ग़ुरूर है पर मक्कारियाँ नहीं है । #love #lovequotes #sexy #anveshijain#instagram #picoftheday#picture #k #instagod #classic #anveshi Styling by @ginifashionofficial Makeup & hair by @gunjanpandey Photography by @chintan_111 @abhis_picgraphy
ये भी पढ़ें
Priyanka Tyagi Traditional Look Photos: मॉडल प्रियंका त्यागी के हॉट ट्रेडिशनल देसी लुक के आप भी हो जाएंगे कायल, देखें खूबसूरत फोटोज
Arshi Khan Sexy Photo Video: बोल्डनेस से अर्शी खान बरपा रहीं इस सेक्सी वीडियो में कहर, इससे पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा हॉटनेस का जलवादेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply