बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस अन्वेषी जैन ने हॉटनेस का ऐसा जलवा बिखेरा की वह रातों रात स्टार बन गईं. अन्वेषी जैन सेक्सी फिगर के साथ ऐसी हुस्न की मल्लिका है,जो किसी को भी अपनी तरफ आकर्षित कर लेती हैं. ऑल्ट बालाजी की सेमी एडल्ट वेब सीरीज गंदी बात 2 में अन्वेषी जैन ने हॉटनेस के सारी हदें पार कर डाली थी. इसमें उन्होंने नीता का किरदार निभाया था.वेब सीरीज में उनके हॉट सीन ने सभी के पसीने छुड़ा दिए.
इस वेब सीरीज के एक एपिसोड में अन्वेषी ने लेस्बियन सेक्स सीन से सभी को दीवाना बना दिया. उनके इस सीन को लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया और इसका असर यह हुआ कि अन्वेषी गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा सर्च की जाने वाली शख्स बन गई. सोशल मीडिया पर भी अन्वेषी अक्सर अपने हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो से लोगों के दिलों की धड़कने बढ़ाती रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर अन्वेषी अक्सर अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है.
इतना ही नहीं फैंस के साथ अपनी भरपूर हॉट वीडियो शेयर करने के मामले में अन्वेषी पूनम पांडे और शर्लिन चोपड़ा जैसी एक्ट्रेस को टक्कर देती है. पूनम और शर्लिन की ही तरह अन्वेषी का भी खुद का एप हैं, जिसमें वह गंदी बात अन्वेषी के साथ नाम के शो के जरिये अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर करती है. इस एप में उनका काफी उत्तेजक सीन देखने को मिलता है.
मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में जन्मी 28 साल की अन्वेषी को 2018 में एकता कपूर के प्रोडक्शन अल्ट बालाजी की वेबसीरीज गंदी बात सीजन 2 में काफी पहचान मिली. इसके बाद वह आल्ट बालाजी की ही एक और वेब सीरीज बॉस- बाप ऑफ स्पेशल सर्विस में भी नजर आई. अब जल्द ही वह गुजराती फिल्म जी में नजर आने वाली हैं. महेंद्र पटेल की इस फिल्म में उनके साथ अभिमन्यु सिंह भी दिखेंगे.
View this post on Instagram
Well I hope something good happened to you today . 2 good things happened to me too- 1. 21st day of “Lockdown with Anveshi “ was a big hit ! Today I finished 21 days of my show successfully 2 .I started writing my first book 📚! so much to be grateful for each day ! How blessed ! #countyourblessings #gratitudeattitude #thankyou #iloveyou #goodnight
View this post on Instagram
“ whoever controls the media , Controls the mind .” Shutting my eyes to the news that is not required above my awareness point.i wanna know about the good things happening around that gives me light not bad ones with uncertainty and fear . Energy flows where attention goes.#mindfulness #avoidnegativeeverything
View this post on Instagram
Tum hi Ana ! So it was fabulous team work with @dixantshaurya & @omsharma7333 and Muzik factory where I always record my songs. I started my musical journey with Raj Suri Pazi and these guys and when @easemytrip came along . The first song together came beautifully! I am now going to share the behind the scenes of this song recording as it took huge team And team work to get it right . Thanks to my own team of styling – @vasundhara.joshi And makeup hair – @shakil_kunwar
View this post on Instagram
P.S- Absolutely not trying to show off anything 🙈the fitting is such 🐣! Anyway coming to the point , I used to write letters to my FANS and family to wish or encourage them while I was on sets of my upcoming film “G”which is releasing coming 3rd Jan . You know I am an old school and I connect with people on a deeper level . I wanna know your story ,I wanna be there for you , well thanks to @instagram and personal Apps that I can be closer than ever to you . Guys , if you want to encourage your friend or wish them well or make their special day even more special, I am there . There is a “Greetings section on Anveshi Jain app where you can write the message u want to give ,I will make a video and send it to you ! Cheers !
