बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. साउथ की फेमस एक्ट्रेस अनु इम्मानुएल फिल्मों में अपने अभिनय को लेकर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं. अनु इम्मानुएल बेहद ही खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस हैं उनकी खूबसूरती की जितनी तारीफ की जाए उतनी कम है, अनु इम्मानुएल जितनी खूबसूरत हैं उतनी फिट है सेक्सी फिगर पर लाखों फैन्स दीवाने है. हर तरफ से वह फिट है और खुद को फिट रखने के लिए वह बहुत मेहनत करती हैं. डेली जिम जाना योगा और डाइट का खास ख्याल रखती हैं. इतनी मेहनत के बाद अनु इम्मानुएल खुद को इतना फिट रख पाती हैं.
अनु इम्मानुएल की हर तस्वीर कमाल की है. अनु इम्मानुएल की इन खूबसूरत फोटो को देखकर न जाने कितने फैन्स दिलों पर छुरियां चलती है, मालूम हो साउथ में अपने अभिनय से धमाल मचाने वाली अनु इम्मानुएल का जन्म अमेरिका में हुआ था. लेकिन अमेरिका में रहने के बाद वह भारत चली आईं जिसके बाद उन्होंने 2016 की मलयालम फिल्म एक्शन हीरो बीजू से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में डेब्यू किया.
अनु इम्मानुएल किट्टू उन्नाडु जगराथा, ऑक्सीजन और अग्न्याथवासी फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं. इसके अलावा साल 2017 में अनु इम्मानुएल ने तमिल फिल्मों में भी काम किया है. अनु इम्मानुएल साउथ की टॉप में गिनी जाती है. फैन्स भी अनु इम्मानुएल को बेहद पसंद करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर अनु इम्मानुएल सेक्सी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनके हर फोटो वीडियो पर लाखों में कमेंट और लाइक आते रहते हैं.
