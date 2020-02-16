बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस अमायारा दस्तूर हाल ही में फिल्म मेड इन चाइना में नजर आई थी. फिल्म में वह लीड रोल में नहीं थी लेकिन उनके एक्टिंग की काफी सराहना की गई. फिल्मों में अलावा सोशल मीडिया पर वह काफी छाई रहती है. अमायारा खुद भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है.

बात करें अमायारा के लेटेस्ट वायरल वीडियो की तो. इस वीडियो ने इनदिनों इंटरनेट पर आग की तरह फैल रहा है. वीडियो में अमायरा हमेशा की तरह बेहद खूबसूरत और सेक्सी लग रही है. इस वीडियो को वायरलभयानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है. अमायरा इसमें रैंप वॉक करती नजर आ रही है. अमायारा ने रेड कलर की सेक्सी ड्रेस पहन रखी है. रैंप वॉक करते वक्त वह अपनी अदाओं से सभी को खूब लुभा रही है.इस वीडियो को सभी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं और इसपर जमकर लाइक व कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं.

अमायरा ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरूआत मनीष तिवारी की रोमांटिक फिल्म इस्सक से की. इस फिल्म में अमायरा के साथ प्रतीक बब्बर नजर आए थे. कुछ ही दिनों में अमायरा फैंस के बीच इतनी पॉपुलर हो गई सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग लाखों में है.अमायरा अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. अगर आप अमायरा का इंस्टाग्राम देखगें तो आपको उनका सेक्सी और बिकनी लुक देखने को मिलेगा. हॉटनेस का खजाना है अमायरा का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट.

13 साल की उम्र से ही अमायरा दस्तूर ने मॉडलिंग करनी शुरू कर दी थी. इसके बाद वह कई कमर्शियल विज्ञापनों में काम करने लगी. अमायरा, इस्सक, राजमा चावल, मिस्टर एक्स, कालकांडी, जजमेंटल है क्या,प्रस्थानम और मेड इन चाइना जैसी कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी है.

View this post on Instagram

#repost @stage3social Actress, @amyradastur93, joining the sustainable rental revolution with Stage3. 💫 #tryowningthespotlight . ‘’I feel like the concept of renting is a wonderful initiative, especially in India because we spend a lot on our outfits, for weddings, festivals, etc and then you don’t really wear that particular outfit again! Stage3 is a place where you can Rent it, Try It, & Own the Spotlight in it!” . At Stage3, we believe that attitude is everything! Own the room. Never let fear stop you. Make a statement everyday. 💕 #trydontbuy #rheaforstage3 . . Styled By : @rheakapoor Assisted By : @manishamelwani @vani2790 Photographer: @thehouseofpixels Make Up : @richajain_mua @tanvismarathe Look Details : Look 2071, @abhinavmishra_ ✨ . Be the first to RENT – http://www.stage3.co/

A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93) on

View this post on Instagram

🎇FIERCE🎇 . . 📸 @madetart

A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93) on

Also Read:

Priyanka Pandit Sexy Photo Video: भोजपुरी की हॉट एंड सेक्सी एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका पंडित उर्फ गार्गी की हॉटनेस के हैं लाखों दीवाने, देखें बोल्ड फोटो-वीडियो

Rekha Most Beautiful Photos Videos: रेखा की आंखों की मस्ती के आज भी हैं हजारों मस्ताने, दिल धाम कर देखिए खूबसूरत फोटो वीडियो

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 