बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस अमायारा दस्तूर हाल ही में फिल्म मेड इन चाइना में नजर आई थी. फिल्म में वह लीड रोल में नहीं थी लेकिन उनके एक्टिंग की काफी सराहना की गई. फिल्मों में अलावा सोशल मीडिया पर वह काफी छाई रहती है. अमायारा खुद भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है.
बात करें अमायारा के लेटेस्ट वायरल वीडियो की तो. इस वीडियो ने इनदिनों इंटरनेट पर आग की तरह फैल रहा है. वीडियो में अमायरा हमेशा की तरह बेहद खूबसूरत और सेक्सी लग रही है. इस वीडियो को वायरलभयानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है. अमायरा इसमें रैंप वॉक करती नजर आ रही है. अमायारा ने रेड कलर की सेक्सी ड्रेस पहन रखी है. रैंप वॉक करते वक्त वह अपनी अदाओं से सभी को खूब लुभा रही है.इस वीडियो को सभी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं और इसपर जमकर लाइक व कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं.
अमायरा ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरूआत मनीष तिवारी की रोमांटिक फिल्म इस्सक से की. इस फिल्म में अमायरा के साथ प्रतीक बब्बर नजर आए थे. कुछ ही दिनों में अमायरा फैंस के बीच इतनी पॉपुलर हो गई सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग लाखों में है.अमायरा अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. अगर आप अमायरा का इंस्टाग्राम देखगें तो आपको उनका सेक्सी और बिकनी लुक देखने को मिलेगा. हॉटनेस का खजाना है अमायरा का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट.
13 साल की उम्र से ही अमायरा दस्तूर ने मॉडलिंग करनी शुरू कर दी थी. इसके बाद वह कई कमर्शियल विज्ञापनों में काम करने लगी. अमायरा, इस्सक, राजमा चावल, मिस्टर एक्स, कालकांडी, जजमेंटल है क्या,प्रस्थानम और मेड इन चाइना जैसी कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी है.
#repost @stage3social Actress, @amyradastur93, joining the sustainable rental revolution with Stage3. 💫 #tryowningthespotlight . ‘’I feel like the concept of renting is a wonderful initiative, especially in India because we spend a lot on our outfits, for weddings, festivals, etc and then you don’t really wear that particular outfit again! Stage3 is a place where you can Rent it, Try It, & Own the Spotlight in it!” . At Stage3, we believe that attitude is everything! Own the room. Never let fear stop you. Make a statement everyday. 💕 #trydontbuy #rheaforstage3 . . Styled By : @rheakapoor Assisted By : @manishamelwani @vani2790 Photographer: @thehouseofpixels Make Up : @richajain_mua @tanvismarathe Look Details : Look 2071, @abhinavmishra_ ✨ . Be the first to RENT – http://www.stage3.co/
“She had that autumn look in her eyes ….. Inviting and dangerous. Something about her you wanted to love. Something about her a warning to run.” – #melodylee 🍂🍁🍂 . @vogueindia #womenoftheyear awards 2019 ⭐️💫⭐️✨ Wearing @reemacra 👑 Earrings @irasvajewellery 💎 Ring @mirarijewels 💎 Styled by @malvika_tater X @wardrobist 🎩 📸 @trishasarang
“She’s a wilderness you cannot learn in a day. You must become lost in her and go a little mad!” – #jmstorm 🌬 . . Shot by @divrikhyephoto 📸 Styled by @parakramrana 👑 assisted by @ivy.konwar 👒 Dress @appapop 👗 Earrings @outhousejewellery 💎 Hair & Makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup 💄
Give them what they never knew they wanted ✨ . The @hindustantimes India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 🌟 Wearing @nicolefeliciacouture with jewellery from @anmoljewellers 💎 👗 styled by @spacemuffin27 🔥 👄 Hair & MUA – @makeupandhairbystacy 💄 📸 Photographed by @tianakamtephotography 💫
“She’s magic and mystery. Wears midnight like a dress. She’s warrior witchy and a little bit princess.” – #michelleshaper ✨ . . 📸 @trishasarang 👗 @yousef__akbar 🎩 @aasthasharma @malvika_tater X @wardrobist 💎 @amrapalijewels @anmoljewellers MUA @mukeshpatilmakeup Hair @hairbytabassum
