View this post on Instagram

‘Cannes you not!’ Like everything else, the film festival is cancelled this year. From East to West, film productions are on hold for the foreseeable future but we’re lucky enough to have so many incredible films and series to keep us going all from the comfort of our own home!! So in honour of the festival, I’m going to get dolled up and throw on a couple of the films that premiered last year, starting with ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Any other mega movie suggestions?! #cannesfilmfestival rewind