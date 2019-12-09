बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बीते रविवार मुंबई में स्टार स्क्रीन अवॉर्ड्स 2019 का आयोजन हुआ. जिसमें आलिया भट्ट, दीपिका पादुकोण, कियारा आडवणी, अनन्या पांडे, तापसी पन्नू समेत कई एक्ट्रेस का रेड कारपेट पर सेक्सी लुक और शानदार स्टाइल देखने को मिला है. आलिया भट्ट के रेड कारपेट पर आते ही दर्शकों की सांसे थम गई. वह साड़ी मं गजब की खूबसूरत लग रही हैं.
हाल ही में आलिया भट्टन ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपने अवॉर्ड लुक की एक फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में आलिया भट्ट की क्यूट स्माइ फैंस को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है. माथे पर बिंदी और कान में झुमके आलिया के लुक में चार चांद लगा रहे हैं.
आलिया भट्ट का ये देसी लुक फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. फैंस जमकर उनके लुक की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. स्टार स्क्रीन अवॉर्ड्स 2019 में आलिया भट्ट को फिल्म गली बॉय में बेस्ट एक्टर फीमेल पॉपुलर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया. फिल्म गली बॉय में आलिया भट्ट ने अपनी दमदार एक्टिंग से दर्शकों का खूब मनोरंजन किया. फिल्म में उनकी एक्टिंग को दर्शकों ने खूब सराहा था.
आलिया भट्ट इन दिनों अपनी अगली फिल्म ब्रह्मास्त्र की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं. फिल्म में उनके साथ रणबीर कपूर और अमिताभ बच्चन भी नजर आएंगे. उनकी ये फिल्म अगले साल मई में रिलीज होगी.
इसके अलावा आलिया भट्ट की झोली में कई फिल्में हैं. ब्रह्मास्त्र के बाद वह फिल्म सड़क 2 की शूटिंग शुरु करेंगी. फिल्म को पापा महेश भट्ट डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं. आलिया भट्ट ने करण जौहर की फिल्म तख्त, गंगूबाई, अयान मुखर्जी नेक्सट और बाहुबली के प्रसिध्द डायरेक्टर राजामौली की बड़े बजट की फिल्म RRR को भी साइन किया है.
आलिया भट्ट इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर के साथ अपने रिश्ते को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं. दोनों साथ में घूमते, हैंगआउट करते और पार्टी करते नजर आ जाते हैं. हालांकि दोनों ने कभी खुलकर कभी अपने रिश्ते की बात को स्वीकार नहीं किया है.
View this post on Instagram
Safeena ❤️ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 😘😘😘 My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience! @arjunbhasin @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @ritesh_sid @tigerbabyfilms @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @siddhantchaturvedi @itsvijayvarma @ankurtewari Thank you thank you #starscreenawards2019 ⭐️
View this post on Instagram
A big feeling I have been feeling off late is gratitude.. Meghna Gulzar – to me first – raazi and everything about raazi is you – your effort, your tears, your love, your care it's you you you and just you.. I love you main chick🌟🌟🌟 The entire crew, all actors including my beautiful mother, jaideep and and vicky my iqbal without whom this world wouldn't have come alive.. This is your win too so thank you…I have soo much to be thankful for.. My mom & Dad who have always let me breathe & been my friends first My friends Ayan, Abhi, Kanch – my pillars – who are like my bothers and Sisters My sister – for just being my sister My team – My tribe – Grish, Punnu, Boru , Sanju, Ami, Amol, Sunil.. everything I achieve is yours first then mine Filmfare – thank you for my award and for once again making me want to dream & scream.. The audience the people that are the reason I or any of us are here.. I promise to always work as hard as I can to try and always entertain My mentor, my guardian angel and my fashion police.. who tells me how proud he is but also how I need to stay simple.. Thank you karan for making my life so so so special.. 🌞🌞🌞 And last but not the least MY special one – the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine ❤️ And shine I will.. Because there's soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.
View this post on Instagram
It takes the best director, best writers, best crew, best hair, best makeup, best every single person on set to eventually give you a " Best Actor"🌞Cause you are nothing without your tribe♥️This is for Team #Raazi, for @meghnagulzar & for all those unsung heroes who gave up their lives for the country. Thank you for all the love! #zeecineawards2019 wearing: @celiakritharioti
