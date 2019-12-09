View this post on Instagram

Safeena ❤️ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 😘😘😘 My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience! @arjunbhasin @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @ritesh_sid @tigerbabyfilms @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @siddhantchaturvedi @itsvijayvarma @ankurtewari Thank you thank you #starscreenawards2019 ⭐️