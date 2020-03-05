बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा पुरी ने अपने हॉटनेस ने ना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री बल्कि तमिल, कन्नड़, और मलयालम फिल्मों में भी आग लगा दी. फिल्मों से लेकर सोशल मीडिया तक उन्हें काफी पसंद किया जाता है. दरअसल आकांक्षा है ही इतनी सेक्सी कि कोई भी उन्हें एक बार देख ले तो उम्रभर के लिए उनका दीवाना हो जाए. आप भी देखिए आकांक्षा पुरी की फोटो वीडियो गैलेरी,जिसमें वह अपनी बेहद सेक्सी बोल्ड फोटो वीडियो फैंस के साथ शेयर किया करती है.

अकांक्षा पुरी को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पसंद किया जाता है. उनके फैंस हमेशा उनकी लेटेस्ट और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. आकांक्षा खुद भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती है और अक्सर अपनी हॉट, बोल्ड और सेक्सी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके फॉलोवर की संख्या 595K है. 

आकांक्षा पुरी को बॉलीवुड में काफी पसंद किया गया लेकिन उन्होंने अपने करियर शुरुआत तमिल फिल्म एलेक्स पेंडेंन से की. फिल्मों के अलाव आकांक्षा ने छोटे पर्दे के कई फेमस टीवी शो भी कर चुकी हैं. आकांक्षा ने तिहर, पेराडाईस द लॉड, समराजयम 2 सन ऑफ एलेक्यजेंडर, अमर अक्बर एंथनी जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्मों में काम किया है.फिल्मों में आने से पहले आकांक्षा किंगफिशर एयरलाइन्स में एयर होस्टेस के रूप में काम करती थी.

बात करें आकांक्षा पुरी के पर्सनल लाइफ की तो, पिछले लंबे समय से वह बॉयफ्रेंड पारस छाबड़ा के साथ रिलेशनशिप में भी. लेकिन जब पारस छाबड़ा बिग बॉस 13 में शामिल हुए तो उनकी नजदीकियां माहिरा शर्मा से बढ़ी. इसके बाद आकांक्षा पुरी ने पारस से ब्रेकअप करने का फैसला किया. दोनों कई सालों से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे थे. आकांक्षा अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पारस के साथ कई फोटो वीडियो भी हमेशा शेयर किया करती थी.

