बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. हाल ही में वैलेंटाइन डे के मौके पर जब अकांक्षा पुरी को लाल गुलाबों क गुलदस्ता मिला था तो सभी ये कयास लगाने लगे थे कि शायद उनका और पारस छाबड़ा का फिर से पैचअप हो गया है. लेकिन अकांक्षा पारस के साथ कोई रिश्ता नहीं रखना चाहती और सबकुछ भूल जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ना चाहती है. ये बात उन्होंने पहले ही कही थी. लेकिन अब अकांक्षा ने पुरी ने अपने और पारस के रिश्ते पर पूरी तरह प्रतिक्रिया दी है.
अकांक्षा ने एक न्यूज वेबसाइट को इंटरव्यू दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि वह पारस के साथ रिश्ते को खत्म कर उस वक्त ही आगे बढ़ चुकी है जब पारस ने उन्हें धोखा दिया और उनका अपना अपमान किया था. अकांक्षा ने पारस के बिग बॉस 13 के घर पर भी दिए बयानों पर निराशा व्यक्त की. उन्होंने कहा कि पारस घर के अंदर अपने रिश्ते के बारे में जो भी कहता था वो बिल्कुल झूठ था. इसलिए मैने पूरी तरह उससे अगर होने का फैसला ले लिया है. क्योंकि मैं उन लोगों की तरह नहीं हूं जो,किसी से फालतू बात कहे. मैं एक लड़की होने के नाते इज्जत की ख्वाहिश रखती है. मेरे लिए यह काफी मायने रखता है.
पारस छाबड़ा और अकांक्षा पुरी का प्यार 2017 में शुरू हुआ था. दोनों की लवस्टोरी और रोमांटिक कमेस्ट्री हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिलती थी. इंस्टाग्राम पर दोनों अक्सर एक साथ फोटोज शेयर किया करते. लेकिन पारस छाबड़ा बिग बॉस के घर माहिरा शर्मा को डेट करना शुरु कर दिया. पारस ने माहिरा को प्रपोज किया और शो में भी कई बार वह माहिरा को किस किया करते थे, जिसके कारण अकांक्षा पुरी उनसे नाराज हो गईं और पारस से अलग हो गई.
हालांकि अकांक्षा ने पारस की जीत पर खुशी जताई है और उके भविष्य के लिए कामना भी की. वहीं पारस छाबड़ा बिग बॉस के फिनाले में सबसे पहले बाहर हो गए थे. उन्होंने 10 लाख रुपये लेकर शो छोड़ने का फैसला किया. बिग बॉस सीजन 13 का विनर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला बने.
