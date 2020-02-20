View this post on Instagram

Read what's written on my bracelet 💁‍♀️♥️ . . We did two looks yesterday , one for the #mirchimusicawards and the other to promote #TuYaadAya which has reached millions of millions of views but also touched millions and millions of hearts which means the world to us ❤️ thank u @tseries.official and @adnansamiworld it's soooo fun promoting with this guy ! His sense of humour , and talent and soooo much knowledge I'm sooo inspiredd! Did you know he plays 35 instruments ??!!!!! . . For the #smulemirchimusicawards Outfit by- @labelpujapandey Boots – @miumiu Bracelet -gift from someone special 😘 HMU- @snehal_uk @makeup_sid1 Styled by- @juhi.ali And for promotions Outfit @mashbymalvikashroff Heels @shein_in