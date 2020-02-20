बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. अदा शर्मा बॉलीवुड की उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं जो सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव रहती है. वह हमेशा अपनी जबरदस्त हॉट अंदाज से सभी का दिल जीत लेती है. इन दिनों अदा अपनी हॉट अदाओं से इंटरनेट का तापमान बढ़ा रही है. उनका ये सेक्सी लुक खूब वायरल हो रहा है.

वैसे ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ कि अदा ने कोई फोटो वीडियो शेयर की हो और वह वायरल ना हुआ हो. इससे पहले भी उनके कई बोल्ड अवतार जमकर वायरल हुए हैं.लेकिन इस बार अदा की अदा को देख सभी हैरान रह गए. उन्होंने जैसे ही इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी इस फोटो वीडियो को शेयर किया फैंस उन्हें देखने के लिए पागल हो गए. वहीं उनके इस सेक्सी लुक को सभी इतनी पसंद कर रहे हैं कि अदा के इस पोस्ट वह काफी लाइक व कमेंट भी देखे जा सकते हैं.

लेटेस्ट फोटो में अदा शर्मा सेक्सी आउटफिट के साथ लॉन्ग लेदर बूट पहने नजर आ रही है. उन्होंने एक वीडियो भी शेयर की है,जिसमें वह फोटोग्राफर्स को पोज दे रही है. दरअसल अदा का ये लुक उस वक्त का है जब अदा अपने अपकमिंग म्यूजिक एल्बम तू याद के प्रमोशन में गई थी. बता दें कि अदा और अदनान सामी का एक लव सॉन्ग रिलीज होने वाला है,जिसमें अदा और अदनान सामी नजर आएंगे. इस गाने को टी-सीरीज द्वारा जल्द ही रिलीज किया जाएगा.

View this post on Instagram

Read what's written on my bracelet 💁‍♀️♥️ . . We did two looks yesterday , one for the #mirchimusicawards and the other to promote #TuYaadAya which has reached millions of millions of views but also touched millions and millions of hearts which means the world to us ❤️ thank u @tseries.official and @adnansamiworld it's soooo fun promoting with this guy ! His sense of humour , and talent and soooo much knowledge I'm sooo inspiredd! Did you know he plays 35 instruments ??!!!!! . . For the #smulemirchimusicawards Outfit by- @labelpujapandey Boots – @miumiu Bracelet -gift from someone special 😘 HMU- @snehal_uk @makeup_sid1 Styled by- @juhi.ali And for promotions Outfit @mashbymalvikashroff Heels @shein_in

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

अदा शर्मा खूबसूरत तो हैं ही लेकिन हॉट दिखने के लिए वह अपनी फिटनेस का भी खास ख्याल रखती है. अक्सर उन्हें जिम वर्कआउट के साथ योगा और डांस करते हुए देखा जाता है. अदा शर्मा बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं. अदा को कमांडो 2, कमांडो 3, फिर, 1920 जैसी कई फिल्मों में देखा गया. बॉलीवुड के साथ साथ उन्होंने ढेरों साउथ फिल्में भी की  है. हाल ही में अदा फिल्म बाईपास रोड़ में नजर आई थी.

Also Read: 

Sunny Leone New Sexy Photo video: सनी लियोनी ने कराया न्यूड फोटोशूट, हॉटनेस देख फैन्स हुए मदहोश, लेटेस्ट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो वायरल

Jennifer Winget Hot Video: छोटे पर्दे की माया उर्फ जेनिफर विंगेट, जिन्हें देखकर फैंस का दिलों पर नहीं रहता काबू

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 