बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. अदा शर्मा बॉलीवुड की उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं जो सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव रहती है. वह हमेशा अपनी जबरदस्त हॉट अंदाज से सभी का दिल जीत लेती है. इन दिनों अदा अपनी हॉट अदाओं से इंटरनेट का तापमान बढ़ा रही है. उनका ये सेक्सी लुक खूब वायरल हो रहा है.
वैसे ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ कि अदा ने कोई फोटो वीडियो शेयर की हो और वह वायरल ना हुआ हो. इससे पहले भी उनके कई बोल्ड अवतार जमकर वायरल हुए हैं.लेकिन इस बार अदा की अदा को देख सभी हैरान रह गए. उन्होंने जैसे ही इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी इस फोटो वीडियो को शेयर किया फैंस उन्हें देखने के लिए पागल हो गए. वहीं उनके इस सेक्सी लुक को सभी इतनी पसंद कर रहे हैं कि अदा के इस पोस्ट वह काफी लाइक व कमेंट भी देखे जा सकते हैं.
लेटेस्ट फोटो में अदा शर्मा सेक्सी आउटफिट के साथ लॉन्ग लेदर बूट पहने नजर आ रही है. उन्होंने एक वीडियो भी शेयर की है,जिसमें वह फोटोग्राफर्स को पोज दे रही है. दरअसल अदा का ये लुक उस वक्त का है जब अदा अपने अपकमिंग म्यूजिक एल्बम तू याद के प्रमोशन में गई थी. बता दें कि अदा और अदनान सामी का एक लव सॉन्ग रिलीज होने वाला है,जिसमें अदा और अदनान सामी नजर आएंगे. इस गाने को टी-सीरीज द्वारा जल्द ही रिलीज किया जाएगा.
View this post on Instagram
Read what's written on my bracelet 💁♀️♥️ . . We did two looks yesterday , one for the #mirchimusicawards and the other to promote #TuYaadAya which has reached millions of millions of views but also touched millions and millions of hearts which means the world to us ❤️ thank u @tseries.official and @adnansamiworld it's soooo fun promoting with this guy ! His sense of humour , and talent and soooo much knowledge I'm sooo inspiredd! Did you know he plays 35 instruments ??!!!!! . . For the #smulemirchimusicawards Outfit by- @labelpujapandey Boots – @miumiu Bracelet -gift from someone special 😘 HMU- @snehal_uk @makeup_sid1 Styled by- @juhi.ali And for promotions Outfit @mashbymalvikashroff Heels @shein_in
अदा शर्मा खूबसूरत तो हैं ही लेकिन हॉट दिखने के लिए वह अपनी फिटनेस का भी खास ख्याल रखती है. अक्सर उन्हें जिम वर्कआउट के साथ योगा और डांस करते हुए देखा जाता है. अदा शर्मा बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं. अदा को कमांडो 2, कमांडो 3, फिर, 1920 जैसी कई फिल्मों में देखा गया. बॉलीवुड के साथ साथ उन्होंने ढेरों साउथ फिल्में भी की है. हाल ही में अदा फिल्म बाईपास रोड़ में नजर आई थी.
View this post on Instagram
LOVE IS ………. Complete the sentence (be creative) and 5 of u get to meet me ! (In mumbai) . . . How to fall in love without getting hurt tutorial . SWIPE to the last image The trick is first to sit and then to lie down. Don't directly fall ! Disclaimer : 1)do not fall in love on the road unless your lover is an RTO officer and will stop traffic so you won't get run over 2)Choose an imaginary object to fall in love with to avoid pain 3)if you want to inflict pain on yourself practice splits instead #HappyValentinesDay #100yearsofadahsharma
View this post on Instagram
Like or LOVEEE ?😁😜🙃 A biiiiiiig shout out to our amaaaazing paparazzi (the media ) who are sooooo supportive and enthusiastc everytime we try something experimental 😘 . Here's my version of बदन पे सितारे लपेटे हुए for you ✨✨✳️✴️⭐🌟🌠 . For the #feminabeautyawards @feminaindia . Styled by @juhi.ali Hair @snehal_uk Makeup and a part of the universe painted on me @brushtler Outfit by- @jagx_ Jewellery – @piaget #nykafeminabeautyawards
View this post on Instagram
CAPTION THIS ♥️ I always do long captions but today is Sunday so I'm on chutti 😝 . For tonight wearing Outfit by- @eyecandybyps Jewellery – @hemakhasturilabel Heels- @intoto.in Styled by- @juhi.ali HMU- @snehal_uk @makeup_sid1 Photographer @rachitv #amazonfilmfareawards #filmfareawards2020 . . P.S. Commando 3 has been nominated for Action and Tindey for short film 🤸
View this post on Instagram
I'm just a girl ,(dressed like a leopard) Sitting in front of a table , Waiting for a boy to make dosa and chutney for me 😋 Swipe for more pics . . . More from the Rahul-is-a-cheetah-i'm-not-so-that-makes-me-a-leopard series if you scroll down on my feed 😁😁😁🐆🐆🐆 #RahulisacheetahiamnotsothatmakesmeaLeopard #ifyoucantmakedosaidliswillalsosuffice #iwilleatupmaalsononspicyandwithoutonions
View this post on Instagram
Simple yet classy is the best fashion statement just like my new iConnect by Timex! It makes all my outfits look so good, whether I am going to the gym, to a meeting ,events, shoots or parties, my iConnect by Timex is my constant! It keeps me stylishly connected to work with it's multiple features! I am all set to look my best with my new iConnect by Timex! Log onto to shop.timexindia.com & get yours today! #i-ConnectWithFitness @timex.india @vatsal_shethia_photography campaign @rika.media . @snehal_uk @juhi.ali
View this post on Instagram
Does God believe in people ? 😬😬😬 P.S. Prince charming decided he likes to wear women's footwear and ran away with the glass slipper . So Cinderella gifted him the other foot slipper and it fitted perfectly ! They were perfect for each other and lived happily ever after … separately 🥰🥰🥰 (that's why I'm barefoot) THE END !! #fairytalesexist
