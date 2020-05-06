बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा हाल ही में फिल्म कमांडो 3 में नजर आई थी. वह फिल्मों के साथ साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी छाई रहती है. इंटरनेट पर अदा की सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो का जलवा खूब देखने को मिलता है. हालांकि करियर के शुरुआती दौर में अदा को कोई खास पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल नहीं हुई थी. लेकिन कमांडो 2 और फिर कमांडो 3 जैसी फिल्मों में काम करने के बाद इंडस्ट्री के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी उन्हें फेम मिलना शुरू हो गया. अब अदा 4 मिलियन से अधिक फॉलोअर्स के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर राज करती है.
अदा इन दिनों लॉकडाउन के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव देखी जा रही है और अपनी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर रही है. अदा ने हाल ही में अपनी कुछ फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह चश्मा लगाए हुए कई तरह के पोज देती नजर आ रही है. फोटो को शेयर करते हुए अदा इसके कैप्शन में लिखती हैं- Men don’t make passes at girls who wear glasses. इससे पहले भी अदा ने मजाकिया कैप्शन के साथ अपनी कई फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की थी.
अदा बेहद खूबसूरत तो है ही. लेकिन उनके पर्फेक्ट फिगर की भी काफी तारीफ की जाती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर अदा के स्विमसूट, बिकनी और सेक्सी शॉर्ट ड्रेस के फोटोज को खूब पसंद किया जाता है. उनके पोस्ट फैंस द्वाार काफी पसंद किए जाते हैं और हर पोस्ट पर जमकर लाइक कमेंट भी देखने को मिलते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर अदा को 4.3 मिलियन लोग फॉलोअर्स हैं.
अदा शर्मा हिंदी फिल्मों के साथ ही तमिल और तेलुगू भाषाओं की फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. बॉलीवुड में उन्होंने 2008 में विक्रम भट्ट की हॉरर फिल्म 1920 के साथ अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया. इसके बाद वह हंसी तो फंसी, हार्ट अटैक, फिर, हम है राही कार के, कमांडो 2, कमांडो 3 और बाईपास रोड जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आई.
What's the firrrrrrst thing ur going to do after the lockdown is over?🤸♀️♥️ . . . That's the firrrrst question in all interviews these days …i have no interesting answers…so u guys give me and il say it in my next interview…i will give credit also promise👼😇 . . SWIPE and The last image, only those who are cooking will understand..okkkk only those who are not very good cooks who get distracted easily will get it 😁😁😁😁 #corona #lockdown #khidkipeaaoonabaharnajaoonseason2 #youwillknowifyouhavebeenstalkingmeenough #theleopardprintswimwear
I'm just a girl ,(dressed like a leopard) Sitting in front of a table , Waiting for a boy to make dosa and chutney for me 😋 Swipe for more pics . . . More from the Rahul-is-a-cheetah-i'm-not-so-that-makes-me-a-leopard series if you scroll down on my feed 😁😁😁🐆🐆🐆 #RahulisacheetahiamnotsothatmakesmeaLeopard #ifyoucantmakedosaidliswillalsosuffice #iwilleatupmaalsononspicyandwithoutonions
Does God believe in people ? 😬😬😬 P.S. Prince charming decided he likes to wear women's footwear and ran away with the glass slipper . So Cinderella gifted him the other foot slipper and it fitted perfectly ! They were perfect for each other and lived happily ever after … separately 🥰🥰🥰 (that's why I'm barefoot) THE END !! #fairytalesexist
