Chhapaak @deepikapadukone new movie Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in Indian. Based on true events the film follow Maltis traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker a man who couldn’t cope with her rejecting his advances. Maltis face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph. Directed by: MEGHNA GULZAR Produced by: FOX STAR STUDIOS | KA PRODUCTIONS | MRIGA FILMS Written by: ATIKA CHOHAN MEGHNA GULZAR Starring: DEEPIKA PADUKONE VIKRANT MASSEY Releasing on: ‪10th JANUARY 2020‬ @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @thelaxmiagarwal @toalokdixit @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms @_kaproductions