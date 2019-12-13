बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Katie Piper Reaction On Chhapaak Movie: मेघाना गुलजार की फिल्म छपाक अगले साल 10 जनवरी 2020 को रिलीज होने वाली है. फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया जा चुका है जो फैंस को काफ पसंद आया है. फिल्म का ट्रेलर जारी होने के बाद दर्शकों के अंदर फिल्म को लेकर काफी उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है. इस फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर मालती (लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल) की भूमिका निभा रही हैं. साथ ही फिल्म में विक्रांत मैसी भी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आ रहे हैं. फिल्म की कहानी सच्ची घटना पर आधारित है, जो बेहद दिल देहला देने वाली है.
फिल्म का ट्रेलर सामने आने के बाद हर कोई इस ट्रेलर को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर कर रहा है, जिससे ये साफ पता चलता है कि ट्रेलन ने वाकई सभी के रोंगटे खड़े कर दिए. वहीं फिल्म की ट्रेलर पर एक अंग्रेजी प्रस्तुतकर्ता केटी पाइपर का भी रिएक्शन आया है. केटी पाइपर खुद भी एक एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर हैं. जी हां, हाल ही में केटी पाइपर ने फिल्म का ट्रेलर अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए ट्रेलर की काफी तारीफें की हैं. केटी पाइपर ने लिखा दीपिका पादुकोण की नहीं फिल्म छपाक आ रही है.
फिल्म के ट्रेलर को में कई बार देख चुकी हूं और बार-बार देख रही हूं. मैं ट्रेलर में खो चुकी हूं 3 से 4 बार देखने के बाद भी कम लग रहा है. यह फिल्म इस बात की हकीकत सामने लाती है कि भारत में एसिड अटैक से बचने का वास्तव में क्या मतलब है. केटी पाइपर लिखती हैं कि सच्ची घटनाओं के आधार पर फिल्म मालती का दर्दनाक मेडिकल सफर और उसके हमलावर के खिलाफ कानूनी लड़ाई में न्याय के लिए उसकी लड़ाई का बयान देती है.
@deepikapadukone@masseysahib @meghnagulzar @Thelaxmiagarwal @alokdixit17 @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms @_KaProductions pic.twitter.com/ANs22MmFvb
— Katie Piper (@KatiePiper_) December 12, 2019
Chhapaak @deepikapadukone new movie Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in Indian. Based on true events the film follow Maltis traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker a man who couldn’t cope with her rejecting his advances. Maltis face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph. Directed by: MEGHNA GULZAR Produced by: FOX STAR STUDIOS | KA PRODUCTIONS | MRIGA FILMS Written by: ATIKA CHOHAN MEGHNA GULZAR Starring: DEEPIKA PADUKONE VIKRANT MASSEY Releasing on: 10th JANUARY 2020 @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @thelaxmiagarwal @toalokdixit @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms @_kaproductions
Today is International day for Elimination of violence against women. Maybe this seems like a strange photo for me post to, possibly could even be seen as narcissistic and missing the wider message. But if I had used a photo of me, of my injuries after being subjected to violence Instagram would of censored it blocking people from seeing it, labelling it sensitive content. Yes this is a sensitive subject, which is way we need a voice, a platform and not to be silenced. For now to get my msg across and not be deleted it’s photos like this I have to use. But this is a photo of me free. Free from a life that has violence, aggression or control in it. This is a photo of me happy. I can post a picture of myself in a bodysuit as no one in my life controls me, tells me what to wear and or comes at me in a jealous rage for feeling worthy or attractive . I am me, I am not a prisoner. So many women are not in my position. Head to my stories though out today to see how @kpfoundation are supporting women whose lives have been destroyed by violence… acid , petrol, fire, boiling water the list goes on sadly #eliminationofviolenceagainstwomen #katiepiper #katiepiperfoundation #dv #burns #scars
केटी पाइपर आगे लिखती हैं कि किस तरह मालती का चेहरा स्थायी रूप से झुलस गया है, लेकिन उसकी आत्मा नहीं, जो अटूट है. आघात और विजय की एक अनकही कहानी. जो 10 जनवरी 2020 को रिलीज होने वाली है. एक रिपोर्टों के अनुसार केटी ने अपने पूर्व प्रेमी और एक साथी ने उन पर तेजाब फेंका था, जिसके चलते उनके चेहरे को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा था और साल 2008 में उनकी एक आंख में अंधेरा छा गया. वहीं अगर फिल्म की बात करें तो, फिल्म अगले साल रिलीज होने जा रही है. फिल्म को लेकर दर्शक और फैंस काफी उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं.
