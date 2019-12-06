बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस आहाना कुमरा को उनकी शानदार एक्टिंग के लिए जाना जाता है. लिपस्टिक अंडर माई बुर्का फिल्म से आलोचकों और फिल्म निर्देशकों को आहाना ने खुश कर दिया था. हालांकि इस बार आहाना कुमरा अपनी सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो को लेकर छाई हुई है. उनका ग्लैमरस अंदाज हर किसी को अट्रैक्ट कर रहा है.

आहाना कुमरा की सेक्सी वीडियो की बात करें तो वह इसमें अपने खूबसूत अंदाज से हर किसी को मदहोश कर रही है. दर्शकों को उनका खूबसूरत अंदाज काफी पसंद आ रहा है. इस वीडियो में गोल्डन ड्रेस पहनी हुई है. इस ड्रेस के साथ उन्होंने हाई हील्स कैरी की है और शानदार हेयर स्टाइल बनाया हुआ है. मेकअप की बात करें तो उन्होंने लाइट मेकअप और रेड लिपस्टिक लगाई हुई है. ये स्टाइल कोई भी फॉलो कर सकता है.

आहाना कुमरा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह दर्शकों के साथ अपनी सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती हैं. वह सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फिल्मों व अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट की जानकारी भी शेयर करती हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर लाखों फैंस उन्हें फॉलो करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर कई फैन पेज भी हैं जो उनकी तस्वीरों को जमकर पोस्ट करते हैं.

हाल में ही आहाना कुमरा द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के रोल में नजर आईं. इस रोल के लिए उनकी काफी प्रशंसा हुई थी. इस फिल्म में डॉक्टर मनमोहन के रोल में लीड रोल में अनुपम खेर नजर आईं. इसे पहले वह अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ टीवी सीरीज युद्ध में नजर आई थीं. फिर वह द ब्लूबेरी हंट, एजेंट राघव जैसे कई फिल्मों में काम किया है.

