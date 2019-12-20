बॉलीवुड डेस्क मुंबई. आहाना कुमरा अपनी फिल्मों के साथ-साथ अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी अदाओं को लेकर भी काफी जाना जाता है. वो अक्सर ही सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बोल्डनेस को लेकर छाई रहती हैं. इसके अलावा वो अपने फैंस के साथ अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में आहाना कुमरा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक बेहद ही सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में आहाना कुमरा ने ग्रीन कलर की डीप नेक ड्रेस में बेहद ही सेक्सी और खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं. शेयर की गई फोटो पर अब तक काफी सारे लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं.
आहाना कुमरा की इस हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो पर सभी फैंस कमेंट्स कर उनकी काफी तारीफें कर रहे हैं. इससे पहले भी आहाना कुमरा अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर अपनी काफी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटोज शेयर कर चुकी हैं, जो उनके तमाम फैंस को काफी पसंद भी आती हैं. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज पर उनके तमाम फैंस काफी संख्या में कमेंट्स कर काफी तारीफें करती हैं. इसके अलावा आहाना कुमरा सेक्सी बिकिनी में भी अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं.
वहीं आहाना कुमरा को उनकी शानदार एक्टिंग के लिए जाना जाता है. लिपस्टिक अंडर माई बुर्का फिल्म से आलोचकों और फिल्म निर्देशकों को आहाना ने खुश कर दिया था. अहाना ने बॉलीवुड फिल्म लिपस्टिक अंडर माय बुर्का में लीला का किरादार निभाया था. फिल्म में उनके किरदार को लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया. फिलहाल वो अपने आने वाले प्रोजेक्ट के लिए जानी जाती हैं. हाल में ही आहाना कुमरा द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के रोल में नजर आईं.
Retro chic for #lokmatmoststylish awards @milokmat ! Outfit by : @nikhitatandon Make up and Hair by : @shreyasmakeupandhair Jewellery by : @izaarajewellery @theofficialworldoftalisman Styling by : @juhi.ali . . . . #redcarpet #redcarpetready #retro #retrochic #chic #green #greengoblin #disco #positivevibesonly #positivevibes
Magazine – @weddingvows.in Photographer – @munnasphotography Lehenga by – @reetiarneja Styled by – @juhi.ali Hair and Makeup – @Shreyasmakeupandhair Hair and Makeup assistant – @makeupbysurvi Earrings by : @graziajewel Bangle by – @om_jewellers Location – @barrelmansion Interview by – @nadiiaamalik
Magazine – @weddingvows.in Photographer – @munnasphotography Lehenga by – @ridhimehraofficial Styled by – @juhi.ali Hair and Makeup – @Shreyasmakeupandhair Hair and Makeup assistant – @makeupbysurvi Choker by: @graziajewel Nath and Ring by – @om_jewellers Location – @barrelmansion Interview by – @nadiiaamalik
Magazine – @weddingvows.in Photographer – @munnasphotography Lehenga by – @labelnityabajaj Styled by – @juhi.ali Hair and Makeup – @shreyasmakeupandhair Hair and Makeup assistant – @makeupbysurvi Jewellery by – @om_jewellers Location – @barrelmansion Interview by – @nadiiaamalik
इस रोल के लिए उनकी काफी प्रशंसा हुई थी. इस फिल्म में डॉक्टर मनमोहन के रोल में लीड रोल में अनुपम खेर नजर आईं. इसे पहले वह अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ टीवी सीरीज युद्ध में नजर आई थीं. फिर वह द ब्लूबेरी हंट, एजेंट राघव जैसे कई फिल्मों में काम किया है. आहाना कुमरा की सभी फिल्मों को दर्शकों द्वारा काफी पसंद भी किया गया है. आहाना कुमरा के किरदारों को काफी पसंद किया गया है.
An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward. So when life is dragging you back with difficulties, it means that it's going to launch you into something great! So just focus and keep aiming! 🏹💘❤️🧿💙 #FlashbackFriday . . . . #friday #friyay #fridays #fridayvibes #fridayfun #fridaymood #fridaynight #fridaynightlights #summer #sun #sunshine
@aahanakumra x @candymag.in Production | CANdY MAG IN Photographer | @studiodenz (Editor In Chief / Co-Founder) Creative Director | @farrahkader (Co-Founder) Head Stylist | @tiara_gal Assistant | @virali001 Hair-Makeup Artist | @shreyasmakeupandhair Designer | @thejiteshofficial Accessories | @the_jewel_gallery Video Shot by| @sapariyavivek Edited by | @thakkar_miten Location | @truetrammtrunk
@aahanakumra x @candymag.in Production | CANdY MAG IN Photographer | @studiodenz (Editor In Chief / Co-Founder) Creative Director | @farrahkader (Co-Founder) Head Stylist | @tiara_gal Assistant | @virali001 Hair-Makeup Artist | @shreyasmakeupandhair Designer | @thejiteshofficial Accessories | @the_jewel_gallery Video Shot by| @sapariyavivek Edited by | @thakkar_miten Location | @truetrammtrunk
@aahanakumra x @candymag.in Production | CANdY MAG IN Photographer | @studiodenz (Editor In Chief / Co-Founder) Creative Director | @farrahkader (Co-Founder) Head Stylist | @tiara_gal Assistant | @virali001 Accessories | @the_jewel_gallery Hair-Makeup Artist | @shreyasmakeupandhair Designer | @thejiteshofficial Video Shot by| @sapariyavivek Edited by | @thakkar_miten Location | @truetrammtrunk
Tranquil Saturdays!! 🧘♀️🕊️👙🏖️🌴🏊♀️🥥🧿🌅🕊️ . . . . #saturday #saturdaymorning #saturdays#saturdayfun #saturdaze #saturdaystyle #tranquility #peace #calm #bikini #swimming #swim #instalike #instamood #instafun #instaphoto #instapic #instagram #instafun #instafashion #instaholiday #instaswim
When you're trying to pose and are photobombed by the little one 👶 💋👙🍾🏖️🥂🌴🥥😎❣️ . . . . #bikini #bikinigirl #holiday #holidaymode #holidays #holidaylove #vacation #vacationmode #vacay #vacayyay #vacationgoals #vacationtime #instavacation #instagram #instalove #instaholiday #instafit #instafashion
Red 🍷🍷🍷 #SaturdatNight 📸 By : @munnasphotography Make up and Hair by : @monikadeymakeupandhair 💄 . . . . #saturday #saturdays #saturdaystyle #saturdaynightfever #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood #saturdaymorning #saturdayafternoon #saturdaymotivation #portriat #portriats #portraitphotography #photo #photos #photograhaphy #photoshoot #photogrid #photooftheday #photostudio #shoot #shootfun #red #love #shootlife #redhair #positivevibesonly #positivevibes
देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
