Retro chic for #lokmatmoststylish awards @milokmat ! Outfit by : @nikhitatandon Make up and Hair by : @shreyasmakeupandhair Jewellery by : @izaarajewellery @theofficialworldoftalisman Styling by : @juhi.ali . . . . #redcarpet #redcarpetready #retro #retrochic #chic #green #greengoblin #disco #positivevibesonly #positivevibes