बॉलीवुड डेस्क मुंबई. आहाना कुमरा अपनी फिल्मों के साथ-साथ अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी अदाओं को लेकर भी काफी जाना जाता है. वो अक्सर ही सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बोल्डनेस को लेकर छाई रहती हैं. इसके अलावा वो अपने फैंस के साथ अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में आहाना कुमरा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक बेहद ही सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में आहाना कुमरा ने ग्रीन कलर की डीप नेक ड्रेस में बेहद ही सेक्सी और खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं. शेयर की गई फोटो पर अब तक काफी सारे लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं.

आहाना कुमरा की इस हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो पर सभी फैंस कमेंट्स कर उनकी काफी तारीफें कर रहे हैं. इससे पहले भी आहाना कुमरा अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर अपनी काफी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटोज शेयर कर चुकी हैं, जो उनके तमाम फैंस को काफी पसंद भी आती हैं. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज पर उनके तमाम फैंस काफी संख्या में कमेंट्स कर काफी तारीफें करती हैं. इसके अलावा आहाना कुमरा सेक्सी बिकिनी में भी अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं.

वहीं आहाना कुमरा को उनकी शानदार एक्टिंग के लिए जाना जाता है. लिपस्टिक अंडर माई बुर्का फिल्म से आलोचकों और फिल्म निर्देशकों को आहाना ने खुश कर दिया था. अहाना ने बॉलीवुड फिल्म लिपस्टिक अंडर माय बुर्का में लीला का किरादार निभाया था. फिल्म में उनके किरदार को लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया. फिलहाल वो अपने आने वाले प्रोजेक्ट के लिए जानी जाती हैं. हाल में ही आहाना कुमरा द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के रोल में नजर आईं.

इस रोल के लिए उनकी काफी प्रशंसा हुई थी. इस फिल्म में डॉक्टर मनमोहन के रोल में लीड रोल में अनुपम खेर नजर आईं. इसे पहले वह अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ टीवी सीरीज युद्ध में नजर आई थीं. फिर वह द ब्लूबेरी हंट, एजेंट राघव जैसे कई फिल्मों में काम किया है. आहाना कुमरा की सभी फिल्मों को दर्शकों द्वारा काफी पसंद भी किया गया है. आहाना कुमरा के किरदारों को काफी पसंद किया गया है.

