बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. फिल्म लिपस्टिक अंडर माय बुर्खा फेम आहाना कुमरा इन दिनों अपने ग्लैमर और स्टाइल की वजह से खूब चर्चा में हैं. हाल ही में आहना ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी सेक्सी बिकिनी फोटो शेयर की है. वह मल्टीकलर बिकिनी काफी हॉट लग रही हैं. आहाना कुमरा का ये अवतार सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. फैंस जमकर उनके फोटो पर लाइक कमेंट कर रहे हैं.
आहना कुमरा मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ से हैं. उन्होंने अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत अमिताभ बच्चन के सीरियल युद्ध से की थी. आहाना को बचपन से ही ग्लैमर की दुनिया पसंद थी इसलिए उन्होंने छोटी ही उम्र में थिएटर करना शुरू कर दिया और करियर के शुरुआती दिनों में शॉर्ट फिल्मों और विज्ञापनों में काम किया.
आहाना को पहचान मिली अश्वनि अय्यर की फिल्म लिपस्टिक अंडर माय बुर्का से. फिल्म में वह एक रूढ़िवादी मुस्लिम परिवार की बिंदास लड़की के किरदार में नजर आई थीं. आहाना ने अपनी शानदार एक्टिंग से फिल्म में दर्शकों का खूब ध्यान खींचा.
आहाना ने फिल्म द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम मिनिस्टर में कांग्रेस महासचिव और राहुल गांधी की बहन प्रियंका गांधी का किरदार निभाया था. आहाना कुमरा के नए प्रोजेक्ट्स की बात करें तो वह इन दिनों शाहरुख खान के प्रोडक्शन में बनने वाली वेब सीरीज बेताल और राजीव खंडेलवाल के साथ मर्जी में काम कर रही हैं. आहाना जल्द ही रणबीर कपूर के साथ फिल्म शमशेरा में दिखाई देंगी.
View this post on Instagram
What a roller coaster year 2019 has been for all of us! I saw some of the greatest stories told by friends, colleagues and content makers! Happy and proud of each one of us who shone through each passing day! Gratitude to each and every person who loved me, looked after me and more importantly because of whom I can work seamlessly! Thank you so much for all faith and love! I take yet another leap of faith in 2020! 🎀🎄☃️🍾💙🙏🥂 Party hard and be safe! See ya all in the new year! 🥳🍾🎊🎉🎈 Make up and Hair by : @shreyasmakeupandhair Assisted by : @daminimakeupandhairstylist . . . . #newyear #happynewyear #happyvibes #happy #love #faith #positivevibesonly #positivevibes #newyearvibes #shinydiscoball #shine #gratitude
View this post on Instagram
लाल छड़ी। ❤️💋🐾💃💃🎀🍒🌹🍎🎅🎀🎈👠💄❣️ #ShaadiSeason Outfit by : @ambraee_ Earrings by : @devanshi_renu_jewels Shoes by : @theshoetales Make up and hair by : @shreyasmakeupandhair . . . . #weddingshenanigans #wedding #weddings #weddingseason #weddingdress #red #weddingphotography #positivevibesonly #positivevibes #shaadiready #december #sunday #sundaymorning
View this post on Instagram
🎅 s little 🧝♂️ (Translates Santa's little elf) well…not so little! Shimmery elf yes! #MerryChristmas Thank you @bonniejain and @braziliajain for your love always! At the annual Christmas get together which has now become a tradition! 🧝♂️🎄❤️🎁🎂👑🧁🍰🌌🥂🦌🥳😻⛄🎅☃️🧿❄️🍾🐾👸🙏 . . . . #christmastime #christmas2019 #christmasvibes #christmastree #christmaslights #christmaslove #christmasdecor #christmasishere #christmasdinner #christmasparty #december
View this post on Instagram
Retro chic for #lokmatmoststylish awards @milokmat ! Outfit by : @nikhitatandon Make up and Hair by : @shreyasmakeupandhair Jewellery by : @izaarajewellery @theofficialworldoftalisman Styling by : @juhi.ali . . . . #redcarpet #redcarpetready #retro #retrochic #chic #green #greengoblin #disco #positivevibesonly #positivevibesonly
View this post on Instagram
Magazine – @weddingvows.in Photographer – @munnasphotography Saree by – @anushkaabajaj Styled by – @juhi.ali Hair and Makeup – @Shreyasmakeupandhair Hair and Makeup assistant – @makeupbysurvi Choker by : @graziajewel Bangle by – @om_jewellers Location – @barrelmansion Interview by – @nadiiaamalik
Also Read, ये भी पढ़ें- Bhumi Pednekar Sexy Photo Video: नए साल पर समंदर की लहरों को एंजॉय करती नजर आई भूमि पेडनेकर, शेयर की बिकिनी फोटो
The Big Bull Poster: द बिग बुल का पहला दमदार पोस्टर रिलीज, अभिषेक बच्चन का दिखा सस्पेंस से भरा लुक
Kylie Jenner Latest Sexy Video: काइली जेनर के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 वोल्ट झटकादेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply