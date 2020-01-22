बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 83 काफी समय से चर्चा में है. फिल्म में रणवीर पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है और ये 10 अप्रैल को पर्दे पर रिलीज होने पर के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है. इनदिनों फिल्म के कास्ट का फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर रिलीज किया जा रहा है. आज धैर्य कारवा का पहला लुक सामने आया है वह फिल्म में रवि शास्त्री के किरदार में नजर आएंगे.
आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले धैर्य फिल्म उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में नजर आए थे. अब 83 में उन्हें रवि शास्त्री के रोल के लिए कास्ट किया गया है. आज रिलीज हुए पोस्टर में भी धैर्य बिल्कुल रवि शास्त्री की तरह ही नजर आ रहे हैं. धैर्य भी रवि शास्त्री को काफी पसंद करते हैं. उनके किरदार में ढलने के लिए उन्होंने काफी मेहनत की. इस तरह के रोल को उन्होंने चैलेंज की तरह स्वीकारा. साथ ही वह इस किरदार को सम्मान भी देते हैं. धैर्य ने इस रोल के लिए ऑडिशन दिया था,जिसके बाद वह सेलेक्ट हुए.
इसके बाद धैर्य ने रवि के बोलने के स्टाइल और बॉडी लैंग्वेज को फॉलो करने के लिए उनके इंडर्वयू को कई वीडियोज देखें. वहीं रवि शास्त्री वर्तमान में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच हैं. उन्होंने अपने क्रिकेट करियर में धीमी गति के गेंदबाज और बल्लेबाज की भूमिका निभाई है. इस कारण इन्हें एक ऑल राउंडर के तौर पर जाना जाता है. अब फिल्म 83 में धैर्य को रवि शास्त्री की भूमिका में देखा जाएगा.
BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! 👶🏻🗡
The youngest gun amongst the Devils…Presenting #DhairyaKarwa the flamboyant all-rounder @RaviShastriOfc
! #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/2T6aR5TomW
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 22, 2020
आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले 83 में अबतक कपिल देव के किरदार में रणवीर सिंह, सुनील गावस्कर के रोल में ताहिर राज भसीन, के. श्रीकांत की भूमिका में जीवा, मोहिंदर अमरनाथ के रोल साकिब सलीम, यशपाल शर्मा की भूमिका में जतिन सरना, संदीप पाटिल के रूप में चिराग पाटिल, कीर्ति आजाद के रोल में दिनकर शर्मा, रोजर बिन्नी के रोल में निशांत दहिया , मदन लाल के रोल में हार्डी संधू, बलविंदर सिंह संधू के रोल में एमी विर्क, दिलीप वेंगसरकर के किरदार में आदीनाथ एम कोठारे और सैयद किरमानी के रोल में साहिल खट्टर के पोस्टर रिलीज किए जा चुके हैं.
फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण बोमन ईरानी और पंकज त्रिपाठी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म का निर्देशन कबीर खान ने किया है और यह मधु मंटेना, साजिद नाडियाडवाला और रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा सह-निर्मित की गई है. 10 अप्रैल 2020 को फिल्म 83 रिलीज होगी.
Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way ❤🙏🏽 You made us proud. Now it's our turn… @83thefilm 🏏🏆 @therealkapildev
THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer 🏏🏆 Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR
*Cue track* It's the SWINGIN' SARDARJI !!! Presenting @ammyvirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! @inswingsandhu 👻 PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR ❤ because of whom we have all become better cricketers 🙏🏽 What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself 🏏🏆 #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen 🤣
THE GOLDEN GLOVE 🥇 Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! 🏏🏆 #WicketKeeper #VibeMaster
PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! 👊🏽 Presenting @harrdysandhu as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! 🏏🏆 #ThisIs83
RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting @nishantdahhiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny 🏏🏆
SANDY STORM! 💨 He's a Chip off the Old Block ! @iamchiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm ! #madlegit #ThisIs83
SABSE SHARARTI! 😈 Never a dull moment around the Badmaash Baller #KirtiAzad ! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83
GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83 Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega!!! 🏏⚡🏏⚡
Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER 'JIMMY' AMARNATH 🏏🏆
TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR 🏏🏆#ThisIs83
IT'S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! 🏏🏆 Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83
