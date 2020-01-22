View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way ❤🙏🏽 You made us proud. Now it’s our turn… @83thefilm 🏏🏆 @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures