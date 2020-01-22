बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 83 काफी समय से चर्चा में है. फिल्म  में रणवीर पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है और ये 10 अप्रैल को पर्दे पर रिलीज होने पर के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है. इनदिनों फिल्म के कास्ट का फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर रिलीज किया जा रहा है. आज धैर्य कारवा का पहला लुक सामने  आया है वह फिल्म में रवि शास्त्री के किरदार में नजर आएंगे.

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले धैर्य फिल्म उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में नजर आए थे. अब 83 में उन्हें रवि शास्त्री के रोल के लिए कास्ट किया गया है. आज रिलीज हुए पोस्टर में भी धैर्य बिल्कुल रवि शास्त्री की तरह ही नजर आ रहे हैं. धैर्य भी रवि शास्त्री को काफी पसंद करते हैं. उनके किरदार में ढलने के लिए उन्होंने काफी मेहनत की. इस तरह के रोल को उन्होंने चैलेंज की तरह स्वीकारा. साथ ही वह इस किरदार को सम्मान भी देते हैं. धैर्य ने इस रोल के लिए ऑडिशन दिया था,जिसके बाद वह सेलेक्ट हुए.

इसके बाद धैर्य ने रवि के बोलने के स्टाइल और बॉडी लैंग्वेज को फॉलो करने के लिए उनके इंडर्वयू को कई वीडियोज देखें. वहीं रवि शास्त्री वर्तमान में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच हैं. उन्होंने अपने क्रिकेट करियर में धीमी गति के गेंदबाज और बल्लेबाज की भूमिका निभाई है. इस कारण इन्हें एक ऑल राउंडर के तौर पर जाना जाता है. अब फिल्म 83 में धैर्य को रवि शास्त्री की भूमिका में देखा जाएगा. 

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले 83 में अबतक कपिल देव के किरदार में रणवीर सिंह, सुनील गावस्कर के रोल में ताहिर राज भसीन, के. श्रीकांत की भूमिका में जीवा, मोहिंदर अमरनाथ के रोल साकिब सलीम, यशपाल शर्मा की भूमिका में जतिन सरना, संदीप पाटिल के रूप में चिराग पाटिल, कीर्ति आजाद के रोल में दिनकर शर्मा, रोजर बिन्नी के रोल में निशांत दहिया , मदन लाल के रोल में हार्डी संधू, बलविंदर सिंह संधू के रोल में एमी विर्क, दिलीप वेंगसरकर के किरदार में आदीनाथ एम कोठारे और सैयद किरमानी के रोल में साहिल खट्टर के पोस्टर रिलीज किए जा चुके हैं.

फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण बोमन ईरानी और पंकज त्रिपाठी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म का निर्देशन कबीर खान ने किया है और यह मधु मंटेना, साजिद नाडियाडवाला और रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा सह-निर्मित की गई है. 10 अप्रैल 2020 को फिल्म 83 रिलीज होगी.

