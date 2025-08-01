71st National Film Awards: शाहरुख खान को (जवान) और विक्रांत मैसी को (12वीं फेल) के लिए मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का पुरस्कार

71st National Film Awards: 71वें राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा की जा रही है। हर कोई यह जानने के लिए उत्सुक है कि इस साल कौन बड़ी जीत हासिल कर सकता है, वहीं रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो विक्रांत मैसी 2023 में रिलीज़ होने वाली फिल्म “द ट्वेंटीथ फ़ेल” में अपने अभिनय के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार जीत सकते हैं।
Best Malayalam film – Ullozhukku
Best Kannada film – Kandeelu
Best Odia film – Pushkara
Best Marathi film – Shyamchi Aa
Best costume design – Sam Bahadur
Best make up – Sam Bahadur
Best Tamil film – parking
Best Punjabi film – godday godday chaa
Best sound design – animal
Best dialogue – sirf ek bandaa kaafi hai
Best music direction – vaathi – g prakash Kumar
Best music director background – animal – harahavardhan Rameshwar
Best action direction – Hanu-Man
Best choreography – Vaibhavi merchant (Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahaani)
Best cinematography – the Kerala story
Best female playback singer / shilpa Rao (jawaan)
Best male playback singer / pvn s rohit (baby)
Best actress in supporting role – Janki bodiwala for Vash
And urvashi for ullozhukku
Best actor – Shahrukh khan for jawan
And Vikrant Massey for 12th fail
Best film providing wholesome entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahani
Best film promoting national social and environmental values – Sam Bahadur
Best feature film – 12th fail
Best director – the Kerala story – Sudipta sen
Best Hindi film – kathal : a Jackfruit mystery