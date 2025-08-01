71st National Film Awards: शाहरुख खान को (जवान) और विक्रांत मैसी को (12वीं फेल) के लिए मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का पुरस्कार

71st National Film Awards: 71वें राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा की जा रही है। हर कोई यह जानने के लिए उत्सुक है कि इस साल कौन बड़ी जीत हासिल कर सकता है, वहीं रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो विक्रांत मैसी 2023 में रिलीज़ होने वाली फिल्म “द ट्वेंटीथ फ़ेल” में अपने अभिनय के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार जीत सकते हैं।

Best Malayalam film – Ullozhukku

Best Kannada film – Kandeelu

Best Odia film – Pushkara

Best Marathi film – Shyamchi Aa

Best costume design – Sam Bahadur

Best make up – Sam Bahadur

Best Tamil film – parking

Best Punjabi film – godday godday chaa

Best sound design – animal

Best dialogue – sirf ek bandaa kaafi hai

Best music direction – vaathi – g prakash Kumar

Best music director background – animal – harahavardhan Rameshwar

Best action direction – Hanu-Man

Best choreography – Vaibhavi merchant (Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahaani)

Best cinematography – the Kerala story

Best female playback singer / shilpa Rao (jawaan)

Best male playback singer / pvn s rohit (baby)

Best actress in supporting role – Janki bodiwala for Vash

And urvashi for ullozhukku

Best actor – Shahrukh khan for jawan

And Vikrant Massey for 12th fail

Best film providing wholesome entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahani

Best film promoting national social and environmental values – Sam Bahadur

Best feature film – 12th fail

Best director – the Kerala story – Sudipta sen

Best Hindi film – kathal : a Jackfruit mystery