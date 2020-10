View this post on Instagram

#goodnight 💋 I don’t agree with Oprah Winfrey who has said if you’re not happy in a relationship, then it’s not love. It all depends how you change and utilise the pain in a relationship. The word ‘love’ is used too frivolously. Pain is not necessarily bad, you can’t blank it out, but you can rise from the situation instead of wallowing in it like some Dead Woman Walking – REKHA #rekha #rekhaji