View this post on Instagram

🌟NOOR x AYEZA KHAN 🌟 NOOR Winter Shawl'20 by Saadia Asad – Coming Soon ‼️ "A sweet breeze wandered up from the quiet mountains and several hundred notes of windchimes tinkled and altered mood of the land, the way an orchestra does to a theater" making your winter dreams come true, NOOR Winter Shawl Collection'20 by Saadia Asad 🤎 #Noor #AyezaKhan #NOORxAYEZAKHAN #Muse #WinterShawl #NoorWinterShawl #SaadiaAsad #NoorbySaadiaAsad #2020 #ComingSoon Jewellery @ayeshaccessories