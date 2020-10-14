नई दिल्ली. पूर्व पॅार्न स्टार और मॉडल मिया खलीफा इंटरनेट की सेंसेशनल सेलिब्रिटी हैं. मिया खलीफा की हॉटनेस ने हर किसी को दीवाना बनाया है. हाल ही में मिया खलीफा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक बेहद ही सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है. इस फोटो में वह ब्लैक बिकिनी में खड़े होकर पोज दे रही हैं. इस फोटो में वह बहुत ही हॉट लग रही हैं. इशृस फोटो में उनको 2 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिले हैं और हजारो में कमेंट आएं हैं.
सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहने वाली मिया का अपना यूट्यूब चैनल है. जिन पर काफी संख्या में व्यूज के साथ-साथ लाइक और कमेंट्स भी आते हैं. साथ ही उनके फैंस उनकी इस बोल्ड वीडियो को शेयर भी करते हैं. उन्होनें टिक-टॉक पर भी बहुत फेम पाया है. मिया खलीफा की हॉटनेस ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर फेमस कर दिया है. उनके इंस्टाग्राम पर 21 मिलियन से अधिक फॉलोअर्स हैं. इस फोटो में वह बहुत हॉट दिख रही हैं. मिया खलीफा ने अपने बोल्ड और हॉट लुक से फैंस को दीवाना बनाया हुआ है. वह अपने फैंस को इंप्रेस करने के लिए हर दिन फोटोज शेयर करती रहती हैं. मिया फिटनेस फ्रिक भी हैं वह वर्कआउट करते हुए फोटो और विडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.
मिया खलीफा दुनिया की सबसे लोकप्रिय पोर्नस्टार में से एक थी, जिनकी पूरी दुनिया में करोड़ो फैंस हैं. पोर्नस्टार मिया खलीफा ने अक्टूबर 2014 में पोर्न इंडस्ट्री में डेब्यू किया था. मिया खलीफा जन्म से एक कैथोलिक है लेकिन वह किसी भी धर्म में व्यक्तिगत रुप से विश्वास नहीं करती है. मिया से जुड़ा एक विवाद जिसमें उन्होंने हिजाब पहनकर पोर्न फिल्म शूट किया था. इस पर बहुत मुस्लिम समाज से बहुत बखेड़ा खड़ा कर दिया था.
View this post on Instagram
The moment when I found out the auction was at $100K again 🤯 LETS GET EVEN MORE MONEY TO THE @lebaneseredcross! Link in my bio for the auction link, and links in my pinned memories for dozens of other invaluable resources to share, as well as many reputable NGO’s in desperate need of donations right now (Do not donate to lebanese backed gov’t org’s). To the Thawra, we see you. Even if we can’t fight alongside you, we will make sure the world knows the change you’re bringing to Lebanon ♥️🇱🇧
View this post on Instagram
(Photo taken in April) @lagreeundergroundweho opens tomorrow (Tuesday, June 16th) for the first time in 3 months. I’m matching every dollar spent on class bookings (link in my bio) to the @naacp_ldf. The studio AND myself stand with #BLM. The owner of Underground, @realmikaelpadilla, has gone to the most extreme measures to proactively protect his client’s health in preparation or the reopening by spending more money on sanitation tools than the studio has earned in the last 3 months combined. That, along with enforcing new regulations, is the reason it is the only studio I will be supporting. It is so clean, I’d eat a ham sandwich off the machines. Swipe to see the changes. . . UV sanitizing lights covering 3x the sq footage of the space. . Professional cleanings between each class. . Machines moved 6ft apart (when people are on them, they operate on opposite ends, no one will ever be less than 6ft. . Cleaning products all over the place, and wall mounted cleaning wipes. . One entrance/exit w/ temperature checks. . And so much more that I don’t have room to type.
View this post on Instagram
(Photo taken in April) @lagreeundergroundweho opens tomorrow (Tuesday, June 16th) for the first time in 3 months. I’m matching every dollar spent on class bookings (link in my bio) to the @naacp_ldf. The studio AND myself stand with #BLM. The owner of Underground, @realmikaelpadilla, has gone to the most extreme measures to proactively protect his client’s health in preparation or the reopening by spending more money on sanitation tools than the studio has earned in the last 3 months combined. That, along with enforcing new regulations, is the reason it is the only studio I will be supporting. It is so clean, I’d eat a ham sandwich off the machines. Swipe to see the changes. . . UV sanitizing lights covering 3x the sq footage of the space. . Professional cleanings between each class. . Machines moved 6ft apart (when people are on them, they operate on opposite ends, no one will ever be less than 6ft. . Cleaning products all over the place, and wall mounted cleaning wipes. . One entrance/exit w/ temperature checks. . And so much more that I don’t have room to type.
Sapna Sappus Monokini Pics : बिग बॉस 14 की संभावित वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री सपना सप्पू की मोनोकॉनी ड्रेस में फोटो इंटरनेट पर वायरल
Rashami Desai Hot Photo Videos : रश्मि देसाई ने कराया बेहद हॅाट फोटोशूट,फैंस कर रहे हैं तरह-तरह के कमेंटदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,ट्विटर