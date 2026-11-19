Alert CISF Personnel Foil Forceful Entry Attempt at IGI Airport, Delhi! Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents. With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach. The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security. @HMOIndia @RamMNK @CISFAirport

— CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 18, 2026