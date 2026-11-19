वीडियो आया सामने
फोर्स ने क्या कहा?
Alert CISF Personnel Foil Forceful Entry Attempt at IGI Airport, Delhi! Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents. With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach. The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security. @HMOIndia @RamMNK @CISFAirport
— CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 18, 2026
CISF ने घटना पर क्या कहा?
यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Ramayana Day 14 Box Office: ‘रामायण’ ने 14वें दिन रचा इतिहास, भारत में कमा डाले 1000 करोड़ रुपये; जानिए फिल्म का कुल कलेक्शन