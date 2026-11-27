Ethereum’s journey since Donald Trump returned to the White House has been interesting. On one hand, U.S. regulations seem friendlier than ever, but on the other, ETH prices keep sliding. So what does all this mean if you’re trading in India, watching the market through your rupees?

Ethereum isn’t anywhere near its all-time high, even though the regulatory atmosphere in the United States is about as positive as it gets. On 26 October 2026, ETH was trading around $2,367.15, after hitting a monthly low of $2,276 just a day earlier as per Binance, the world’s leading crypto trading platform.

For Indian readers, the dollar amount isn’t really what counts. What matters is the rate in rupees. On Binance, the Ethereum to INR rate was ₹221,923.68 on 26 October 2026, which is down 0.34% over the past day. That’s the number millions of Indian holders really care about, no matter what stories the dollar chart tells.

Which crypto-friendly policies has Trump put in place since coming back?

Trump hasn’t wasted time. He’s signed two big policies: one creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and another setting a law for stablecoins. That Bitcoin Reserve executive order in March 2025 also built up a special pile of other digital assets seized or forfeited, according to an official facts sheet from the White House.

Then there’s the GENIUS Act, which went into effect on 18 July 2025. It requires payment stablecoins to be backed 100% by reserves, according to an official fact sheet from the White House. Another big one, the CLARITY Act, stalled in the Senate as of 15 September 2026, as per official accounts from the Senate. This makes no difference to U.S. regulators, as they’ve kept charging ahead.

How has Ethereum’s price behaved with Trump back in office?

Ethereum hasn’t climbed like some people thought it would. Even though U.S. rules are clearer now, ETH is still trading at more than 50% below its record high of $4,946.05 from August 2025, according to MetaMask.

Throughout October, spot Ether funds have had outflows, which hasn’t helped the mood. Losing about 12% in a month shows how quickly good policy news can get stomped out by shifts in where the money’s going, according to 24/7 Wall St.

What’s steering Ether prices in late October 2026?

Right now, it’s all about interest rates and where the funds are moving, not so much about political headlines. Binance Research reports ETH climbed 10.8% in September 2026, even though the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates for the first time since 2023.

But that increase didn’t last. Traders are glued to this week’s Fed decision, and some leveraged long positions have already been wiped out, according to Crypto Times. The policy backdrop might be favourable, but when the Fed makes a move, that’s what sets the tone.

Is the Ethereum network itself still expanding?

Yes. The most obvious proof is staking growth. Bitwise said there was a record 43.8 million ETH staked at the end of September 2026, which is 35.9% of all supply.

Developers have delayed the Glamsterdam test upgrade that was scheduled for 26 October, so the next big technical chapter is still TBA. Still, long-term holders aren’t sitting on their hands: staked ETH keeps ticking up, even if the price is stuck in first gear.

What about the Indian crypto crowd?

No matter what ETH is doing price-wise, India remains red hot as a crypto market. Chainalysis put India first in its 2025 adoption index, number one across every single category.

Of course, watching Ethereum in rupees changes how it all feels. If the dollar price goes up but the rupee gets stronger, the jump can be less dramatic. On the flip side, if the rupee weakens, price drops in dollars don’t hurt as much. So, Indian holders basically live with two charts at once.

What does India’s tax rule mean if you hold Ethereum?

India’s tax law is straightforward and pretty strict: profits are taxed flat at 30%, and if you sell above a certain amount, there’s a 1% tax deducted right when you sell.

The Income Tax Department spells this out on its virtual digital asset page, and you can’t offset these losses with income from elsewhere.

FAQ

Is Ethereum cheaper in rupees now compared to a year ago?

The dollar price is lower than it was in the 2025 peak, but in rupees, it all depends on the exchange rate. Always check the live number before making a move.

Do U.S. rules matter for Indian traders?

No. If you’re in India, you play by Indian tax and reporting laws. U.S. moves really only matter because of how they ripple through prices and money flow worldwide.

Where do you find the latest rate?

Online crypto trading platforms have rating pages for ETH/INR, updating in real time.

Author: Pam Brown

Pam Brown is a journalist with exceptional analytical skills and a strong interest in modern financial systems. She specialises in translating complex topics like crypto, loans, and forex into clear, accessible content. Pam’s precise, research-driven writing has made her a trusted voice in the financial and fintech space.