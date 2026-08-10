Healthcare Aspirants के लिए SBS University की On-Field Experiential Learning पहल

देहरादून (उत्तराखंड) [भारत], 30 जुलाई: Healthcare Education में Practical Learning हमेशा से अहम रही है। Doctors, Physiotherapists और Healthcare Professionals के लिए सिर्फ Classroom Knowledge पर्याप्त नहीं होती। मरीजों के साथ काम करने का अनुभव, Clinical Decision Making और Real-World Exposure ही उन्हें अपने Career के लिए सही मायने में तैयार करते हैं.

इसी सोच के साथ SBS University, Dehradun ने Experiential Learning को अपने Healthcare Education framework का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा बनाया है।