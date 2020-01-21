बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. मोनासिला यानि अंतरा बिस्वास अपने सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को लेकर हमेशा ही चर्चा में बनी रहती है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके फोटो वीडियो जमकर वायरल होते रहते हैं. फैंस भी उन्हें इस सेक्सी अंदाज में काफी पसंद करते हैं. लेटेस्ट फोटो में देखिए मोनालिसा का दमदार अवतार जो आपको मदहोश कर देगा.

छोटे पर्दे से लेकर बड़े पर्दे तक अपने हुस्न का जलवा बिखेरने वाली मोनालिसा सोशल मीडिया पर भी बिजलियां गिराती रहती है. हाल ही में उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है,जिसमें वह बिकनी पहने नजर आ रही है. चमचमाती धूप में मोनासिसा को ब्लैक बिकनी में देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. आप भी उन्हें इस अवतार में देख लेंगे तो उनके हॉटनेस के कायल हो जाएंगे.

मोनालिसा इतनी हॉट है कि हर कोई पल भर में उनके हॉटनेस का दीवाना हो जाता है. अपनी इसी हॉटनेस के जलवे से मोनालिसा ने कई फिल्में हिट कराई हैं. भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री में मोनालिसा ने सवा सौ से अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया  है और पर्दे पर कई एक्टर्स के साथ रोमांस कर चुकी है. यही कारण है उन्हें भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस के साथ ही भोजपुरी क्वीन कहा जाता है.

View this post on Instagram

Peace , Love 💓 , Nature and Bikinis 👙🥰….

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

मोनालिसा ना सिर्फ भोजपुरी बल्कि हिंदी, बंगाली, तमिल, तेलुगु, ओड़िया और कन्नड़ फिल्मों में भी एक्टिंग कर चुकी है. हालांकि  काफी दिनों से मोनालिसा ने कोई फिल्म नहीं की और फिलहाल वह स्टार प्लस के शो डायन में मोहना के किरदार में नजर आ रही है. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर मोनालिसा हमेशा छाई रहती है.  इंस्टाग्राम पर मोनालिसा अक्सर अपने सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. वह साड़ी से लेकर बिकनी आउटफिट में हमेशा कहर बरपाती रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम के साथ ही यूट्यूब पर भी मोनालिसा के सेक्सी हॉट वीडियो छाए रहते हैं.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight 🔥🔥… #nazar at 11pm on @starplus

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

New Day, New Strength… New Thoughts ….

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

Dreaming …. 🤷‍♀️🏊‍♀️

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Also Read:

Esha Gupta Sexy Photo: ईशा गुप्ता के सेक्सी लुक ने मचाया सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया कोहराम, फैंस ने कहा-WOW

Sherlyn Chopra Sexy Video Photo: एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन चोपड़ा का नया हॉट वीडियो वायरल, लेटेस्ट फोटो में दिखी सेक्सी बॉडी

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 