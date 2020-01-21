बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. मोनासिला यानि अंतरा बिस्वास अपने सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को लेकर हमेशा ही चर्चा में बनी रहती है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके फोटो वीडियो जमकर वायरल होते रहते हैं. फैंस भी उन्हें इस सेक्सी अंदाज में काफी पसंद करते हैं. लेटेस्ट फोटो में देखिए मोनालिसा का दमदार अवतार जो आपको मदहोश कर देगा.
छोटे पर्दे से लेकर बड़े पर्दे तक अपने हुस्न का जलवा बिखेरने वाली मोनालिसा सोशल मीडिया पर भी बिजलियां गिराती रहती है. हाल ही में उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है,जिसमें वह बिकनी पहने नजर आ रही है. चमचमाती धूप में मोनासिसा को ब्लैक बिकनी में देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. आप भी उन्हें इस अवतार में देख लेंगे तो उनके हॉटनेस के कायल हो जाएंगे.
मोनालिसा इतनी हॉट है कि हर कोई पल भर में उनके हॉटनेस का दीवाना हो जाता है. अपनी इसी हॉटनेस के जलवे से मोनालिसा ने कई फिल्में हिट कराई हैं. भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री में मोनालिसा ने सवा सौ से अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया है और पर्दे पर कई एक्टर्स के साथ रोमांस कर चुकी है. यही कारण है उन्हें भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस के साथ ही भोजपुरी क्वीन कहा जाता है.
मोनालिसा ना सिर्फ भोजपुरी बल्कि हिंदी, बंगाली, तमिल, तेलुगु, ओड़िया और कन्नड़ फिल्मों में भी एक्टिंग कर चुकी है. हालांकि काफी दिनों से मोनालिसा ने कोई फिल्म नहीं की और फिलहाल वह स्टार प्लस के शो डायन में मोहना के किरदार में नजर आ रही है. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर मोनालिसा हमेशा छाई रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर मोनालिसा अक्सर अपने सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. वह साड़ी से लेकर बिकनी आउटफिट में हमेशा कहर बरपाती रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम के साथ ही यूट्यूब पर भी मोनालिसा के सेक्सी हॉट वीडियो छाए रहते हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “Languages didn’t matter to me since my focus was on polishing my acting skills, and this beautiful journey that I have been on has helped me in achieving this goal,” says @aslimonalisa . . Bodysuit: Clovia (@clovia_fashions ) . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family,” says @aslimonalisa . . Bralette: Clovia (@clovia_fashions ) Sequined Cape & skirt: Louvre (@louvreonline ) Shoes: Tresmode Bracelet: Tribe by Amrapali . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “From a very young age, I used to enjoy dancing on all the hit tracks as well as trying my hand at enacting my teachers,” says @aslimonalisa . . Bikni top: Clovia (@clovia_fashions ) Slit skirt: Forever 21 Speaker: Herculean Speaker by Zoook (@zoook_india ) . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure,” says @aslimonalisa . . Sweater: The Source Skirt: Forever21 . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
