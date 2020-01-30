बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. मोनालिसा अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट से अपने फैंस को खुश कर देती है. यही कारण है उन्हें लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. मोनालिसा इंस्टाग्राम पर बेहद सेक्सी और हॉट लुक में नजर आती है,जिसे देख सभी के पसीने छूट जाते हैं. फिलहाल मोनालिसा के लेटेस्ट इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है और फैंस इस पर खूब लाइव व कमेंट कर रहे हैं.
मोनालिसा ने कई भोजपुरी फिल्मों में काम किया है और इन दिनों वह छोटे पर्दे के फेमस धारावाहिक नजर में मोहना के किरदार में नजर आ रही है. अपनी लेटेस्ट इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में मोनालिसा ने शो में अपने आने वाले एपिसोड की कुछ झलक शेयर की है. पहली फोटो में मोनालिसा हॉस्पिटल में पेशेंट के रूप में नजर आ रही है. वहीं एक और फोटो में वह पेशेंट वाले आउटफिट में ही एक गाड़ी में नजर आ रही है, जिसमें उनके हाथों में हथकड़ी भी है.
मोनालिसा ने फोटोज शेयर कर आने वाले एपिसोज की कुछ झलक तो शेयर कर दी है, लेकिन दर्शकों का सस्पेंस तो शो देखने के बाद ही खत्म होगा. इसके अलावा मोनालिसा ने एक और सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह ग्रीन और ब्लैक कलर के हॉट ड्रेस में नजर आ रही है. इसमें मोनालिसा बेहद खूबसूरत तो लग ही रही है. साथ ही उनका ये स्टाइलिश बोल्ड अंदाज फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है.
मोनालिसा भोजपुरी सिनेमा की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस हैं लेकिन कुछ समय से उन्होंने फिल्मों से दूरी बना ली है. मोनालिसा ने लगभग सवा सौ भोजपुरी फिल्मों में काम किया है. फैंस उनके अगली भोजपुरी फिल्म के ऐलान का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं.
"Languages didn't matter to me since my focus was on polishing my acting skills, and this beautiful journey that I have been on has helped me in achieving this goal," says @aslimonalisa
"From a very young age, I used to enjoy dancing on all the hit tracks as well as trying my hand at enacting my teachers," says @aslimonalisa
2020, you have been nothing less than a dream. My first show as a judge! Ladies and gentlemen presenting the first of it kind show – #VigoComedyMahaSabha by the talented team of @indianstorytellers Streaming live from 15th Jan 2020 on @voot
