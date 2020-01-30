बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. मोनालिसा अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट से अपने फैंस को खुश कर देती है. यही कारण है उन्हें लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. मोनालिसा इंस्टाग्राम पर बेहद सेक्सी और हॉट लुक में नजर आती है,जिसे देख सभी के पसीने छूट जाते हैं. फिलहाल मोनालिसा के लेटेस्ट इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है और फैंस इस पर खूब लाइव व कमेंट कर रहे हैं.

मोनालिसा ने कई भोजपुरी फिल्मों में काम किया है और इन दिनों वह छोटे पर्दे के फेमस धारावाहिक नजर में मोहना के किरदार में नजर आ रही है. अपनी लेटेस्ट इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में मोनालिसा ने शो में अपने आने वाले एपिसोड की कुछ झलक शेयर की है. पहली फोटो में मोनालिसा हॉस्पिटल में पेशेंट के रूप में नजर आ रही है. वहीं एक और फोटो में वह पेशेंट वाले आउटफिट में ही एक गाड़ी में नजर आ रही है, जिसमें उनके हाथों में हथकड़ी भी है.

मोनालिसा ने फोटोज शेयर कर आने वाले एपिसोज की कुछ झलक तो शेयर कर दी है, लेकिन दर्शकों का सस्पेंस तो शो देखने के बाद ही खत्म होगा. इसके अलावा मोनालिसा ने एक और सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह ग्रीन और ब्लैक कलर के हॉट ड्रेस में नजर आ रही है. इसमें मोनालिसा बेहद खूबसूरत तो लग ही रही है. साथ ही उनका ये स्टाइलिश बोल्ड अंदाज फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. 

View this post on Instagram

My Silence Is Just Another Word ….

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

मोनालिसा भोजपुरी सिनेमा की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस हैं लेकिन कुछ समय से उन्होंने फिल्मों से दूरी बना ली  है. मोनालिसा ने लगभग सवा सौ भोजपुरी फिल्मों में काम किया है. फैंस उनके अगली भोजपुरी फिल्म के ऐलान का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

View this post on Instagram

Dreaming …. 🤷‍♀️🏊‍♀️

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

💦💧 💥 …. #goodmorning #happysunday #sundayfunday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

New Day, New Strength… New Thoughts ….

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

🌞…. #goodmorning

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️…

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

