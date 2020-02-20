बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई.कई टेलीविजन शो औऱ भोजपुरी फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं एक्ट्रेस अर्चना प्रजापति अपने हॉटनेस के लेकर छाई रहती है. भोजपुरी के अलावा उन्होंने कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों और म्यूजिक एल्बम में भी काम किया है. अपनी खूबसूरती और मेहनत से आज वह इस मुकाम पर है कि उन्हें किसी पहचान की जरूरत नहीं.
भोजपुरी में अर्चना प्रजापति काफी पॉपुलर हैं इसलिए उन्हें भोजपुरी सेंसेशन भी कहते हैं. क्योंकि अपने हॉटनेस से वह भोजपुरी फिल्मों में आग लगा देती है. एक्टर से साथ उनके रोमांटिक सीन भी बेहद कमाल के होते हैं. वैसे तो अर्चान हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती है लेकिन इनदिनों वह अपने सेक्सी फोटोशूट को लेकर काफी चर्चा में है. सभी उनके इस लुक की काफी तारीफ कर रहे हैं.
लेटेस्ट फोटो में व्हाइट कलर के वन पीस में अपने हॉट फिगर के साथ अर्चना गजब की सेक्सी लग रहीं है. अर्चना ने ये सेक्सी फोटोशूट अपने आने वाले नए एलबम सॉन्ग के लिए कराया है. अर्चना की हॉट फोटो आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती है जो खूब लाइक्स बटोरती हैं.
#gulmakai premier. #gulmakai awesome 😘❤️ @khandirector @iammirmanzar @sonal_panwar1 @imshadabsiddiqui @143noor @cool_mahtab_shaikh … heiiieeeee re mere sharmile 💃💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️😻🥰🥰🥰🥰 I do quite naughty things now. I do like to be a bit sexyyyyy. 👻💃😻😜 #infinity #gulmakai ❤️😻🔥 #movie #photooftheday #photo #friends #nightout #love #sisters #queens
बात करें उनके फिल्मी करियर की हो तो 2017 में भोजपुरी फिल्म जिद्दी के जरिए डेब्यू करने वाली अर्चना प्रजापति ने खूब फिल्मों में काम किया है और भोजपुरी सिनेमा में अपने हुस्न के जलवे बिखेरे हैं. इतना ही नहीं अर्चना अपने सेक्सी सॉन्ग के जरिए भी यूट्यूब पर काफी वायरल रहती हैं और अपनी हॉटनेस से सभी का दिल जीत लेती है.
अर्जना प्रजापति ने घाट, सखी के ब्याह, कहानी किस्मत की जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों से सभी के दिलों में अपनी जगह बनाई हैं. छोटे पर्दे से लेकर बड़े पर्दे तक का उनका सफर आसान नहीं था. फिल्मों में अपने कदम जमाने के लिए उन्होंने काफी स्ट्रगल भी किया है.
Daga la lagli :- #Dreamgirl @imshadabsiddiqui @143noor @ayushmannk @riteishd @nushratbharucha @ektaravikapoor @writerraj @oyemanjot @akshat_r_saluja @meetbrosofficial @BalajiMotionPictures #DreamGirl #DreamGirlOn13thSep @meetbrosofficial @official_archana @mikebull25 @indiatiktok @tiktok #archana61770 #dreamgirl #marathi #marathiswag
No, I don't really "rise and shine. Most days, I just caffeinate and then hope for the best.🧣🔥🌈 #coldcoffee #coffee #foodie #foodporn #coffeetime #f #love&latte #music #instadaily #outfit #summer #photo #smile #fun #life #dress #photoshoot #streetstyle #instalike #look #girl #hair #l #shoes #blogger #luxury #handmade #likes #likeforlikes #f #stylish
"In the moment, right or wrong, always have your brother's back!" go wild, for a while. 💫✨🏖🛵 #fashion #instagood #love #style #art #photooftheday #instagram #photography #picoftheday #likeforfollow #cute #girl #model #fashionblogger #instafashion #followme #follow #instalike #amazing #fashionista #happy #beauty #design #like4likes #instadaily #bike #actress #archanaprajapati
Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself. ― Good Morning! #goodmorning #goodvibes #positivevibes #fashion #styleinspo #fashion #instafashion #fashionblogger #zara ##photography #photooftheday #love #instagood #photo #fashion #art #beautiful #instagram #picoftheday #happy #model #follow #archanaprajapati
Life is like a game of chess. To win you have to make a move. Knowing which move to make comes with IN-SIGHT and knowledge, and by learning the lessons that are acculated along the way. We become each and every piece within the game called life! Thanks:-@prakhr_chitranshi . It was fun shooting with you ☺✌yeyey 🔥an enjoyed day Photography by:- @prakhar_chitranshi ……..thanks #fashionaddict #fashion #archanaprajapati #prakharchitranshi_photography ##photographer #photography #photooftheday #photoshoot #photobooth #model #actress #ot #fashionblogger #fashionista #l4like #like4follow
Girly and flirty to edgy and chic. . . .🔥💃🔥 . #love #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #sky #cute #hot #bolly #otdergisi #lovetome #tbt #like4lik #followme #picoftheday #follow #me #selfie #instadaily #l4l #like4comment #followforfollowback #nature #naturalpic #noedit ##archanaprajapati
